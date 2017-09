الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب يعتبر أن أعمال بيونغ يانغ "تشكل خطرا" على بلاده

تغريدات دونالد ترامب تعليقا على تجربة كوريا الشمالية النووية السادسة

South Korea is finding, as I have told them, that their talk of appeasement with North Korea will not work, they only understand one thing! Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 3 septembre 2017

..North Korea is a rogue nation which has become a great threat and embarrassment to China, which is trying to help but with little success. Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 3 septembre 2017