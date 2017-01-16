France 24 - International news 24/7

EYE ON AFRICA

Angola's Dos Santos announces he will not seek re-election after 37 years in power

MEDIAWATCH

Paris Attack - #ProudOfOurSoldiers

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

France Terror Attack, 'Penelopegate' (part 1)

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Romania's Outrage, Trump's First Fortnight (part 2)

#TECH 24

Artificial intelligence defeats human players at poker

#THE 51%

From marching to running: The spike in American women considering elected office

FOCUS

The challenges ahead for Gambia

FASHION

Haute Couture, summer 2017 collections: From fantasy to experimentation

ENCORE!

Music producer Uppermost: From the courthouse to the club

Cameroon beats Egypt 2-1 to win Africa Cup of Nations football title for the fifth time

Cameroon wins Africa Cup of Nations in thriller final

Le Pen urges France to follow in Brexit, Trump footsteps

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen on Sunday hailed Britain’s exit from the EU and Donald Trump’s victory in the US as she kicked off her own presidential campaign in the city…

Romanian protesters win graft law repeal but vow to keep up pressure

Romania scrapped Sunday a contentious corruption decree in a climbdown after the biggest mass demonstrations since 1989, but protesters kept up pressure by taking to the streets…

On The Observers

In Marseille, police disguise themselves as Muslims to arrest drug dealer

US court rejects immediate overturn of Trump travel ban

A US federal appeals court early Sunday rejected a request by the Department of Justice to immediately reinstate President Donald Trump's travel ban barring citizens from seven…

French far-leftist Mélenchon stumps as hologram

French far-leftist Jean-Luc Mélenchon held simultaneous presidential campaign rallies Sunday in two cities that are nearly 500km apart – appearing in the flesh in Lyon and as a…

French police question Louvre attack suspect

French investigators Sunday began questioning a suspect in the attack on troops outside the Louvre Museum in Paris, but the man refused to speak, a judicial source said.

Turkey detains hundreds of IS group suspects

Turkish police on Sunday detained hundreds of suspected members of the Islamic State extremist group in nationwide raids, just over a month after an attack on an Istanbul…

Macron presidential campaign picks up steam as rivals stumble

Centrist French politician Emmanuel Macron seized upon the growing momentum surrounding his presidential bid on Saturday, using a major campaign speech in Lyon to challenge rival…

Allegations of police abuse in Paris suburb spark outrage

Outrage erupted in a northern suburb of Paris on Saturday night after four police officers were detained on charges of having raped a young man in custody with their batons. The…

Burkina Faso snatches third place in Africa Cup of Nations

Alain Traore scored with one minute left to give Burkina Faso a 1-0 win over Ghana Saturday and third place in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Philippine president Duterte ends peace talks with Maoist rebels

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has scrapped peace talks with communist insurgents after both the government and the rebels called off unilateral ceasefires aimed at ending…

Thousands protest Trump travel ban in London and Paris

Several thousand people demonstrated outside the US embassy in London on Saturday against US President Donald Trump and his temporary ban preventing refugees and nationals from…

England edge France 19-16 in Six Nations rugby

England overcame a poor first half to grind down France for a 19-16 victory to open the defence of their Six Nations title on Saturday, setting a national record of 15 successive…

Pentagon chief brands Iran top 'terror sponsor' as tensions flare

Iran is to deploy missiles for a Revolutionary Guards exercise Saturday in a show of defiance, while the US defense secretary on the same day called Iran the world’s "single…

Surge in Ukraine violence could end peace deal, lead to 'humanitarian ‘disaster’

Clashes between Ukrainian forces and Moscow-backed rebels left seven more people dead in Ukraine on Friday, in escalating violence that European monitors say could lead to a…

