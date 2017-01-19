France 24 - International news 24/7

International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FRANCE IN FOCUS

French education: Reinventing the idea of school

Read more

FRENCH CONNECTIONS

Frogs legs and brains? The French food hard to stomach

Read more

#TECH 24

Station F: Putting Paris on the global tech map

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Davos 2017: 'I believe in the power of entrepreneurs to change the world'

Read more

#THE 51%

Equality in the boardroom: French law requires large firms to have 40% women on boards

Read more

FASHION

Men's fashion: Winter 2017/2018 collections shake up gender barriers

Read more

ENCORE!

Turkish writer Aslı Erdoğan speaks out about her time behind bars

Read more

REVISITED

Video: Threat of economic crisis still looms in Zimbabwe

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

DAVOS 2017: Has the bubble burst?

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

'This is what democracy looks like': Hundreds of thousands take to street for Women's March

Read more

Defeated Gambian leader departs country

Gambia’s defeated leader Yahya Jammeh and his family headed into political exile Saturday night, ending a 22-year reign of fear and a post-election political standoff that…

Read more

Marine Le Pen says Brexit will have domino effect on EU

French far-right National Front (FN) leader Marine Le Pen urged European voters to follow the example of the Americans and British and "wake up" in 2017 at a meeting of far-right…

Read more

On The Observers

Striking Kenyan doctors post photos to reveal horrific conditions

Read more

Putin ready to meet Trump 'in coming months'

Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to meet U.S. President Donald Trump but preparations for the possible meeting may take months.

Read more

Students killed in northern Italy bus crash

A bus carrying Hungarian school students home from a trip to France slammed into a highway barrier in northern Italy and caught fire, killing at least 16 people, police said…

Read more

Turkish MP’s approve bill to expand president’s powers

Turkey's parliament on Saturday approved a contentious constitutional reform package, paving the way for a referendum on a presidential system that would greatly expand the…

Read more

More survivors found in rubble of Italy's avalanche-hit hotel

Emergency workers on Saturday pulled four more survivors from the ruins of an Italian hotel buried under an avalanche three days ago, after the "miracle" rescue of a woman and…

Read more

Video

Frogs legs and brains? The French food hard to stomach

France is famous for its gastronomy, but some delicacies are a little hard to stomach for first-time visitors. From snails and blood sausage to tripe and frogs' legs, this week…

Read more

Trump signs executive order targeting ‘Obamacare’

In an opening salvo against "Obamacare," President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday night that appears aimed squarely at undoing the unpopular requirement that…

Read more

A closer look at Trump’s cabinet picks

In this interactive report, FRANCE 24 takes a closer look at the military men, CEOs and top donors that make up Donald Trump’s cabinet picks.

Read more

From Damascus to Hollywood, a Syrian actor living the American Dream

After fleeing his native Syria in 2011, actor Jay Abdo took refuge in the United States. In the space of three years, he found success in Hollywood and is soon to co-star in a…

Read more

Reporters

Burundi: Fear and Exile

When Burundi’s President Pierre Nkurunziza announced he was running for a controversial third mandate in April 2015, he sparked a major crisis and many demonstrations. Since…

Read more

Revisited

Video: Threat of economic crisis still looms in Zimbabwe

Some 15 years ago, Zimbabwe was hit by an economic meltdown. White farmers, who owned large farms, had their land expropriated and redistributed. This move had been promised by…

Read more

IS group destroys part of Palmyra ampitheatre

Islamic State militants have destroyed one of the most famous monuments in the ancient city of Palmyra, the Tetrapylon, and the facade of its Roman Theatre, Syrian antiquities…

Read more

Feminists protest as Polanksi chosen to preside over Césars

Feminists called for protests Thursday at the "French Oscars" next month after controversial film director Roman Polanski agreed to preside over the ceremony.

Read more

Read more articles
Featured Graphics and webdocumentaries In depth
SHOWS

  • FRANCE IN FOCUS

    French education: Reinventing the idea of school

    Read more

  • FRENCH CONNECTIONS

    Frogs legs and brains? The French food hard to stomach

    Read more

  • #TECH 24

    Station F: Putting Paris on the global tech map

    Read more

  • THE INTERVIEW

    Davos 2017: 'I believe in the power of entrepreneurs to change the world'

    Read more

  • #THE 51%

    Equality in the boardroom: French law requires large firms to have 40% women on...

    Read more

  • FASHION

    Men's fashion: Winter 2017/2018 collections shake up gender barriers

    Read more

  • ENCORE!

    Turkish writer Aslı Erdoğan speaks out about her time behind bars

    Read more

  • REVISITED

    Video: Threat of economic crisis still looms in Zimbabwe

    Read more

  • BUSINESS DAILY

    DAVOS 2017: Has the bubble burst?

    Read more

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility