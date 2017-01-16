France 24 - International news 24/7

EYE ON AFRICA

Angola's Dos Santos announces he will not seek re-election after 37 years in power

MEDIAWATCH

Paris Attack - #ProudOfOurSoldiers

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

France Terror Attack, 'Penelopegate' (part 1)

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Romania's Outrage, Trump's First Fortnight (part 2)

#TECH 24

Artificial intelligence defeats human players at poker

#THE 51%

From marching to running: The spike in American women considering elected office

FOCUS

The challenges ahead for Gambia

FASHION

Haute Couture, summer 2017 collections: From fantasy to experimentation

ENCORE!

Music producer Uppermost: From the courthouse to the club

Seattle judge temporarily blocks Trump immigration order

Louvre attack: suspect believed to be 29 year old Egyptian

The suspect in the machete attack near the Louvre entered France from Dubai on an Egyptian visa, according to sources close to the investigation. Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve…

Visitors emerge shaken but unscathed by Louvre attacker

Visitors to the Louvre in Paris praised the police response to Friday’s attack against security forces by a machete-wielding assailant. Some however were not so sure to return to…

On The Observers

Pakistan’s mountain communities struggle to breathe from stone-crushing

US imposes new sanctions over Iran missile test

The Trump administration on Friday imposed sanctions on Iran, which it said were just “initial steps” and said Washington would no longer turn a “blind eye” to Iran’s hostile…

Europe helps Libyans prevent new migrant wave

European Union leaders have taken a gamble on Libya’s fragile interim government by offering Tripoli €200 million and assistance in beefing up its frontier controls to help them…

Paris launches Olympic bid under cloud of Louvre attack

The Paris bid to host the 2024 Summer Olympics suffered an untimely setback on Friday when a man armed with a machete was shot and wounded by a French soldier at the Louvre…

French police gather documents from Senate in Fillon ‘fake jobs’ probe

Police on Friday took documents from the French Senate linked to two of presidential candidate François Fillon's children, following allegations they had been paid large sums of…

Romania graft law furor continues as government refuses repeal

Romania's new decree diluting the country's corruption law ignited a furor Thursday, prompting strong criticism from home and abroad and a declaration from the president that he…

Trump aide admits 'Bowling Green Massacre' error

A Trump administration aide corrected herself on Friday after a wave of criticism for referencing a 2011 “massacre” in Kentucky that never occurred to defend President Donald…

Way cleared for peace talks as Colombia rebels free hostage

Colombia's ELN guerrillas freed a hostage on Thursday and the government released two rebel prisoners in exchange, clearing the way for peace talks to begin next week.

Reporters

Video: Jihad Sisters, French women bound for ISIS

France 24 brings you an exceptional documentary in partnership with French TV news magazine "Envoyé spécial", on the hidden women of the jihadist web, the "sisters" of the…

Uber CEO quits Trump advisory group after backlash

Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Officer Travis Kalanick, facing criticism from immigration advocates for serving on President Donald Trump's business advisory group, quit…

Settlements ‘may not be helpful’ to peace, Trump tells Israel

President Donald Trump on Thursday warned Israel that constructing new settlements "may not be helpful" to Middle East peace efforts, striking a tougher line with Israeli Prime…

US condemns 'aggressive' Russia as Ukraine fighting continues

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley condemned Russia's "aggressive actions" in eastern Ukraine on Thursday and warned Moscow that U.S. sanctions imposed after its annexation of Crimea…

Tshisekedi’s gone and Congo faces another critical challenge

The death of veteran opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi at a critical moment in the DR Congo’s history is an irreparable loss for a country trying to navigate a constitutional…

