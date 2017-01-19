France 24 - International news 24/7

International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FRANCE IN FOCUS

How France uses its cultural assets as a diplomatic and political tool

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Africa Cup of Nations: Quarter-finals to kick off on Saturday

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

A "Special Relationship"?

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Trump's First Week: A Very Different White House (part 1)

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Trump's First Week: A Very Different White House (part 2)

Read more

#TECH 24

Meet Alexa, Amazon's AI bot!

Read more

FOCUS

Climate change: Florida faces rising sea levels

Read more

#THE 51%

'The slapping law': Russia moves to decriminalise domestic violence

Read more

ENCORE!

China through the lens: Capturing the changing face of a little known mega-city

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Hamon seeks to unify Socialists after bitter presidential primary

Read more

'Finally some hope’, supporters of Benoît Hamon say

Supporters of hard-left Socialist Benoît Hamon celebrated on Sunday their candidate's victory to the party's ticket for the French presidential election, hoping he will be the…

Read more

As it happened: Hamon wins French left-wing presidential primary

Hard-left candidate Benoît Hamon has won the presidential nomination for the main group of France's left wing parties, comfortably beating ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls, who has…

Read more

Growing global backlash against Trump’s immigration ban

A global backlash against U.S. President Donald Trump’s immigration curbs gathered pace on Sunday as several countries including long-standing American allies criticised the…

Read more

Supporters cheer embattled Fillons at French election rally

Thousands of supporters gave embattled French presidential candidate François Fillon and his wife a standing ovation at a rally on Sunday, in a show of support after his campaign…

Read more

US soldier killed in raid on al Qaeda in Yemen

The U.S. military said Sunday that one service member was killed and three others wounded in a raid in Yemen targeting its local al-Qaida branch.

Read more

On The Observers

Outcry as Egyptian footballer Aboutrika accused of terrorism

Read more

Dan Derozier @danderozier | People protest at Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport on January 28, 2017.

The story of one resident’s fight to enter the US after immigration ban

Scores of refugees and US permanent residents are trapped in airports after Trump signed an executive order barring entry for many foreigners. France 24 spoke to a Houston-based…

Read more

France defeat Norway to win sixth handball world title

France won the handball world championships for a sixth time on Sunday with a 33-26 victory in which they came from behind against Norway, who made the hosts sweat by leading for…

Read more

Iraqi children in Digaba Camp, south of Mosul, Iraq.

Feature

Iraq's lost children: Victims of PTSD

A young girl remembers the Islamic State (IS) group cutting off children’s faces. A boy recalls being tortured by the jihadists, who severed his fingers and…

Read more

Federer beats Nadal in thriller to win fifth Australian Open

Roger Federer was in tears as he won a thrilling, five-set Australian Open final against his great rival Rafael Nadal to clinch a record-extending 18th Grand Slam title on Sunday.

Read more

US judge temporarily blocks Trump deportations

A federal judge blocked Saturday part of President Donald Trump's temporary immigration ban, ordering authorities to stop deporting refugees and other travelers stuck at US…

Read more

UK PM signs Turkey fighter jet deal despite human rights fears

British Prime Minister Theresa May signed a $125 million fighter jet deal with Turkey on Saturday and briefly cautioned Ankara on human rights following last year’s failed coup,…

Read more

France, Germany united in criticism of Trump immigration ban

France and Germany on Saturday criticised US President Donald Trump’s contentious decision to limit immigration and refugees from some Muslim countries, notably Syria.

Read more

Deadly wildfires ravage Chile, displace thousands

Raging forest fires in central Chile have killed 10 people, displaced thousands and destroyed entire villages, the government said Thursday.

Read more

Chinese New Year

What does Chinese Year of the Rooster mean?

The Chinese Lunar New Year kicked off Saturday ushering in the beginning of the Year of Rooster and the beginning of spring. According to the Chinese zodiac, people born in the…

Read more

Read more articles
Featured Graphics and webdocumentaries In depth
SHOWS

  • FRANCE IN FOCUS

    How France uses its cultural assets as a diplomatic and political tool

    Read more

  • EYE ON AFRICA

    Africa Cup of Nations: Quarter-finals to kick off on Saturday

    Read more

  • MEDIAWATCH

    A "Special Relationship"?

    Read more

  • THE WORLD THIS WEEK

    Trump's First Week: A Very Different White House (part 1)

    Read more

  • THE WORLD THIS WEEK

    Trump's First Week: A Very Different White House (part 2)

    Read more

  • #TECH 24

    Meet Alexa, Amazon's AI bot!

    Read more

  • FOCUS

    Climate change: Florida faces rising sea levels

    Read more

  • #THE 51%

    'The slapping law': Russia moves to decriminalise domestic violence

    Read more

  • ENCORE!

    China through the lens: Capturing the changing face of a little known mega-city

    Read more

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility