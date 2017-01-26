France 24 - International news 24/7

IN THE PAPERS

'Penelopegate: A blow to right-wing French presidential candidate Fillon'

IN THE PAPERS

Building 'Fortress America': Who will pay for the wall?

THE DEBATE

Trump's Gamble: 'America First' Policy Blurs Party Lines (part 1)

THE DEBATE

Trump's Gamble: Will Republicans Agree to Spend Big on Infrastructure? (part 2)

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Lebanon: On the road with the 'Ladies of Harley'

FOCUS

Six years after Egypt's revolution, protesters' demands are a distant memory

ENCORE!

Oscar buzz: Going gaga for 'La La Land'

BUSINESS DAILY

Toyota to boost US investments as Trump meets with Big Three carmakers

FACE-OFF

French left-wing primaries: A surprise winner?

We will not pay for Trump border wall, Mexico says

Hamon selling ‘dreams’ to left-wing voters, says Valls

Socialist presidential hopeful Benoît Hamon’s idealist vision for France squared off against calls for pragmatism from former prime minister Manuel Valls as the two men debated…

Around the World in 40 Days: French sailing's latest record

Sixty-year-old Frenchman Francis Joyon and his five-man crew smashed the round-the-world sailing record on Thursday, becoming the first team to circumnavigate the globe without…

On The Observers

Dozens massacred in DR Congo ethnic violence

Gambia's new leader Barrow to return home after crisis

The Gambia's new president will return to his country's capital Thursday, aides said, ending a prolonged political crisis sparked by disputed elections that forced him to flee to…

France opens inquiry into Fillon’s wife

French investigators on Wednesday launched a preliminary probe into claims the wife of presidential candidate Francois Fillon earned 500,000 euros ($538,000) for a suspected fake…

Bolt loses Beijing relay gold after teammate tests positive

Jamaica's Usain Bolt has lost one of his nine Olympic gold medals and his perfect triple treble of Games' sprint victories after team mate Nesta Carter was found guilty of doping…

Hamon vs Valls: Where the Socialist rivals stand on the issues

Marseille sign evergreen Patrice Evra from Juventus

Veteran French international defender Patrice Evra signed for Marseille on Wednesday on a free transfer from Juventus on an 18-month contract, the Ligue 1 club announced.

US television icon Mary Tyler Moore dies at 80

Mary Tyler Moore, the star of TV's beloved "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" whose comic realism helped revolutionize the depiction of women on the small screen, has died.

Egypt beat Ghana for place in Cup of Nations quarters

Mohamed Salah's thumping early free-kick gave Egypt a 1-0 win against Ghana on Wednesday as they sealed their place in the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations.

A French Corbyn? The rise of Benoît Hamon

A leftist dissident, Benoît Hamon has emerged as an unlikely frontrunner for the Socialist presidential nomination as the battered and fractured ruling party scrambles to stay…

Film ‘Elle’ tops ‘French Oscars’ list post-Polanski row

Subversive rape thriller "Elle" starring Isabelle Huppert topped the nominations list Wednesday for the "French Oscars" - the Cesars - hit by controversy over the decision to ask…

Video: Joy as refugees return to a Gambia without Jammeh

Refugees have been streaming back into Gambia since the departure on Saturday of strongman Yahya Jammeh, who finally bowed to international pressure to accept his election defeat.

France's Hollande meets with FARC rebels in Colombia

French President François Hollande met with leaders of Colombia's largest rebel movement Tuesday in an area where guerrillas will soon begin turning over weapons as part of a…

Is Paris winning the war against air pollution?

Amidst yet another prolonged peak in air pollution, it would appear that Paris is facing something of an epidemic. In fact, the French capital might be turning a corner when it…

