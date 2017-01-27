France 24 - International news 24/7

International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE DEBATE

Which America? Trump Travel Ban Polarises Nation (part 1)

Read more

THE DEBATE

France's Penelopegate: Presidential race upended by scandal (part 1)

Read more

THE DEBATE

France's Penelopegate: Presidential race upended by scandal (part 2)

Read more

FOCUS

Jordan on the frontline of fight against terrorism

Read more

ENCORE!

Film show: 'Jackie', 'Dalida' and Almodovar to head Cannes film festival jury

Read more

FACE-OFF

2017 French presidential election: Conservative candidate Fillon hit by scandal

Read more

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Egypt: Alexandria's fading cosmopolitan image

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'President Bannon?'

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Morocco's king hails 'return home' to African Union

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Frantic talk of 'Plan B' as PenelopeGate wrecks Fillon bid

Read more

Israel evicts wildcat settlers while approving new homes

Rightist protesters scuffled with Israeli police carrying out a court order to evict settlers from an illegal outpost in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, hours after the…

Read more

Trump faces wave of international criticism over travel ban

UN human rights experts warned that asylum seekers could face torture if not given safe harbor and the Vatican called for openness to other cultures on Wednesday, adding to…

Read more

On The Observers

Mongolian winter smog surge ‘hell’ for children

Read more

Number of racist incidents in France plummets

The number of racist, anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim incidents in 2016 has fallen sharply against previous years.

Read more

Scandal-hit Fillon hangs on to presidential bid

French presidential candidate François Fillon confirmed on Wednesday he would run in France’s upcoming election despite fake job allegations targeting his wife that have put his…

Read more

Philippines' Duterte suspends 'corrupt to the core' police from drug war

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said Tuesday he had ordered all police to stop prosecuting his deadly war on drugs as he sought to cleanse the force of widespread corruption.

Read more

Le Pen spurns deadline, won't repay €300k of 'misused' EU funds

Marine Le Pen has refused to repay €298,000 to the European Parliament following allegations the French far-right leader misused funds, disregarding a deadline set by the body.

Read more

Tunisian suspect arrested in Germany may be linked to 2015 Tunis attack

A Tunisian man suspected of being a recruiter for the Islamic State group and building a network of supporters to carry out an attack in Germany was arrested Wednesday in…

Read more

Trump nominates conservative judge Gorsuch for Supreme Court

President Donald Trump nominated federal appellate judge Neil Gorsuch to the US Supreme Court Tuesday, as the new Republican leader seeks to tilt the balance of the court back in…

Read more

Video

Jailed for a puff: Why Tunisia's prisons are crammed with cannabis users

Many Tunisian prisons are overcrowded, some at 150 percent of their capacity — and authorities say one third of the inmates are there only for marijuana use.

Read more

Fighting rages in east Ukraine for third day

Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed rebels were on Tuesday locked in fighting for a third straight day at a flashpoint town that left thousands shivering without power and…

Read more

Quebec mosque suspect portrayed as a quiet radical

Alexandre Bissonnette's catalogue of social-media likes included US President Donald Trump, Garfield the Cat, French far-right leader Marine Le Pen, heavy metal rockers Megadeth…

Read more

Off with their heads! How Élysée race went topsy-turvy in 100 days

With François Hollande and Nicolas Sarkozy already out of the picture, Manuel Valls’s crushing primary defeat on Sunday capped an astonishing one hundred days that turned the…

Read more

Morocco rejoins African Union after 33-year absence

The African Union admitted Morocco as a member on Tuesday, more than three decades after Rabat withdrew from the bloc’s predecessor over a row about the status of Western Sahara.

Read more

Focus

Mexico's manufacturing hub of Ciudad Juarez gears up for new era

The Mexican city of Ciudad Juarez, just across the border from Texas, saw a huge manufacturing boom in the 1980s, when the US market was hungry for consumer goods. It later…

Read more

Read more articles
Featured Graphics and webdocumentaries In depth
SHOWS

  • THE DEBATE

    Which America? Trump Travel Ban Polarises Nation (part 1)

    Read more

  • THE DEBATE

    France's Penelopegate: Presidential race upended by scandal (part 1)

    Read more

  • THE DEBATE

    France's Penelopegate: Presidential race upended by scandal (part 2)

    Read more

  • FOCUS

    Jordan on the frontline of fight against terrorism

    Read more

  • ENCORE!

    Film show: 'Jackie', 'Dalida' and Almodovar to head Cannes film festival jury

    Read more

  • FACE-OFF

    2017 French presidential election: Conservative candidate Fillon hit by scandal

    Read more

  • MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

    Egypt: Alexandria's fading cosmopolitan image

    Read more

  • IN THE PAPERS

    'President Bannon?'

    Read more

  • EYE ON AFRICA

    Morocco's king hails 'return home' to African Union

    Read more

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility