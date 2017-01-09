France 24 - International news 24/7

THE DEBATE

Iran after Rafsanjani: The power play between moderates and hardliners (part 1)

THE DEBATE

Iran after Rafsanjani: The power play between moderates and hardliners (part 2)

FOCUS

Controversy over Arabic classes in French state schools

TALKING EUROPE

Author David Van Reybrouck on why elections are outdated

THE OBSERVERS DIRECT

Ivory Coast: a new future for farming

THE OBSERVERS DIRECT

Silt and Sand: the river islands of northern Bangladesh

TALKING EUROPE

2017: A happy New Year ahead for the EU?

ENCORE!

Music show: The Flaming Lips, Bowie tributes and Charles Aznavour

IN THE PAPERS

Netanyahu faces heat over 'mutual benefits' scandal

N. Ireland deputy leader McGuinness quits amid political crisis

Israel buries truck attack victims amid IS group doubts

Hundreds of Israelis attended funerals Monday for four soldiers killed when a Palestinian rammed a truck into troops visiting a popular tourist site in a stark reminder of…

Cristiano Ronaldo wins FIFA Player of the Year 2016 award

Cristiano Ronaldo was named FIFA's best men's footballer of 2016 on Monday, the latest prize after a glittering year for the Portugal and Real Madrid star.

On The Observers

Riding bikes and fighting taboos in Afghanistan

Assad welcomes Fillon’s views on Syria

In an interview with French media Sunday, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said he welcomed conservative French presidential candidate François Fillon’s policies on terrorism.

French delight as ‘Elle’, Huppert win Golden Globes

French actress Isabelle Huppert and veteran director Paul Verhoeven both picked up Golden Globes on Sunday for rape-revenge thriller “Elle”, a movie the Dutch provocateur had…

SeaWord San Diego ends world-famous killer whale show

SeaWorld San Diego ended its long-running killer whale show on Sunday, following years of protests and falling attendance.

Ivory Coast PM resigns, dissolves govt after polls

Ivory Coast Prime Minister Daniel Kablan Duncan resigned and dissolved the government on Monday in a move that had been expected following the approval of a new constitution and…

Iraqi forces reach Tigris River in battle for Mosul

Iraqi forces battling jihadists in Mosul reached the Tigris River that divides the city Sunday, a key step and a first since the launch of a huge operation in mid-October.

French police arrest 16 over Kardashian Paris robbery

French police arrested 16 people in the Paris region early Monday over the robbery of US reality TV star Kim Kardashian in Paris last year, police sources said.

Trump 'accepts Russia's role in US election hacking'

President-elect Donald Trump accepts the U.S. intelligence community's conclusion that Russia engaged in cyber attacks during the U.S. presidential election and may take action…

Former Iranian president Rafsanjani dies at 82

Former Iranian President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, a wily political survivor and multimillionaire mogul who remained among the ruling elite despite moderate views, died Sunday,…

French military to boost cyber defence after hacking scandals

Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in an interview published Sunday that French infrastructure could be vulnerable to cyber attacks and that the country is looking to boost…

S. Africa’s Zuma denounces corruption within ruling ANC

South African President Jacob Zuma on Sunday denounced corruption within the ruling ANC party and admitted that mistakes had cost the party at the ballot box after a year of…

UK intelligence among first to sound alarm over Russia’s US hacks

British intelligence was among the first to raise the alarm over Russia’s hacks of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), alerting their US counterparts in autumn of 2015,…

Florida shooting suspect faces possible death penalty

US authorities on Saturday charged the Iraq war veteran accused in a deadly shooting rampage at the Fort Lauderdale airport with offences that could carry the death penalty,…

