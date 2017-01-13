France 24 - International news 24/7

Music producer Uppermost: From the courthouse to the club

TALKING EUROPE

Bulgarian president-elect hopes for lifting of Russia sanctions

TALKING EUROPE

30 years of Erasmus: Financing fun or funding employment?

THE INTERVIEW

US policy towards Putin's Russia: A new era?

THE OBSERVERS

Burmese policemen abuse Rohingya in a video, and a Malian is deported from France in handcuffs

IN THE PAPERS

Donald Trump's busy weekend

IN THE PAPERS

France's electricity grid under pressure amid cold snap

BUSINESS DAILY

Pound tumbles ahead of Theresa May speech

EYE ON AFRICA

Africa-France summit kicks off in Bamako

Syrian rebels will attend Russia-backed peace talks

Pro-EU Macron surges in French election polls

Once seen as a wild card in France’s increasingly unpredictable presidential campaign, former economy minister Emmanuel Macron, an independent who has never held elected office,…

Trump: NATO 'obsolete', Brexit a 'great thing'

President-elect Donald Trump, in remarks published on Sunday, described NATO as "obsolete" and suggested a deal with Russia that would reduce nuclear arsenals and ease sanctions…

On The Observers

When the grass wasn’t green enough, Saudi officials got out the spray paint

French presidential hopefuls flirt with YouTube, and get rejected

French politicians are increasingly turning to social media as the 2017 presidential race heats up, with YouTube being the latest frontier explored by rival camps. FRANCE 24…

European Parliament to pick new president in heated vote

The European Parliament faces a stormy election for a new president on Tuesday after a long-standing coalition of pro-EU parties collapsed just as the crisis-hit bloc confronts a…

CIA chief warns Trump over Russia rhetoric

Outgoing CIA chief John Brennan on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Donald Trump, warning him to watch what he says and suggesting the president-elect doesn't understand the…

Turkish cargo plane crashes into Kyrgyzstan village

A Turkish cargo jet crashed near Kyrgyzstan’s Manas airport on Monday, killing at least 37 people, most of them residents of a village struck by the Boeing 747 as it tried to…

Inmates beheaded in new Brazil prison riot

Twenty-seven inmates were killed in a Brazilian prison riot that broke out on Saturday, adding to chaos in a penitentiary system in which some 140 inmates have died in gang…

Former French PM Valls comes under fire in second left-wing primary debate

Former Prime Minister Manuel Valls, long tipped to win the left-wing ticket for France's presidential election this spring, trailed his rivals after a debate on Sunday where his…

Mideast peace summit in Paris ends with warning, calls for two-state solution

Sending a forceful message to Israel’s prime minister and the incoming Trump administration, dozens of countries called Sunday on Israel and the Palestinians to revive work…

MPs back new Turkey constitution cementing Erdogan's power

The Turkish parliament on Sunday passed in a first reading a controversial bill bolstering the powers of the presidency under Recep Tayyip Erdogan that critics claim will lead to…

France to install CCTV in abattoirs to deter animal cruelty

French lawmakers voted on Thursday to introduce surveillance cameras in abattoirs throughout France after the release of a damning report exposing animal cruelty on the…

France takes steps to prevent an election hack attack

Alarmed by allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential race, French authorities have warned political parties against the threat of cyber attacks as the country…

Riots erupt in Tunisia on anniversary of revolution

Hundreds of protesters demanding jobs clashed with police in several Tunisian towns on Saturday, blocking the route of visiting President Beji Caid Essebsi in one region, on the…

Africa-France summit focuses on security, power transitions

At the 27th Africa-France Summit in Bamako on Saturday, French President François Hollande reaffirmed his commitment to peace in Mali as more than 30 African leaders gathered to…

