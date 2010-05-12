International News 24/7

 

Latest update 13/07/2010

FIFA World Cup 2010

From June 11 until July 11, South Africa welcomes the first football World Cup ever organised on the African continent.

Refereeing errors revive debate on technology in football

Read more

The frictions blighting Europe's football dreams

Read more

Algerians who will go to the ends of the earth to support their team

Read more

Ghana carry hopes of Africa in knockout stage

Read more

Rising stars to watch out for in South Africa

Read more

World Cup coaches close-up

Read more

WORLD CUP 2010

Netherlands beat Uruguay 3-2 to secure spot in final

The Netherlands secured a World Cup final spot with a 3-2 victory over Uruguay on Tuesday: Dutch left-back Giovanni van Bronckhorst (pictured) put his team ahead in the 18th…

Read more

WORLD CUP 2010

Spain beat Germany to advance to first-ever final spot

A goal by defender Carles Puyol allowed Spain to advance to their first-ever World Cup final when they defeated Germany 1-0 on Wednesday. Spain will now face the Netherlands on…

Read more

WORLD CUP 2010

Brazil dismiss coach Dunga after disappointing World Cup

Coach Dunga (pictured) and his entire staff have been sacked by the Brazilian Football Federation after the team’s quarter-final exit from the World Cup. Luiz Felipe Scolari was…

Read more

WORLD CUP 2010

'The trophy is within our reach', says German coach Loew

The German team are brimming with confidence. After crushing England in the knock-out round and humiliating Argentina in the quarter-finals, this stellar German team has the…

Read more

WORLD CUP 2010

Germany crush Argentina 4-0 to reach semi-final round

Germany stunned Argentina with an incredible 4-0 win in the quarter-finals Saturday, eliminating the favoured South Americans from the tournament. Germany will go on to play…

Read more

WORLD CUP

Ghana crash out 4-2 on penalties as Uruguay book spot in semis

Uruguay booked a World Cup semi-final spot with the Netherlands Friday after beating Ghana 4-2 on penalties. The tense match ended with a 1-1 stalemate at Soccer City,…

Read more

WORLD CUP 2010

Spain defeat Paraguay 1-0 to advance to semi-finals

Spain squeaked ahead of Paraguay in Saturday's quarter-final match with a late goal in the 83rd minute for a 1-0 win. The victory means Spain will go on to compete against…

Read more

2010 WORLD CUP

FIFA president apologises for refereeing errors

FIFA President Stepp Blatter has apologised to the Mexican and English football federations after their teams were penalised by refereeing errors during World Cup games. FIFA is…

Read more

WORLD CUP 2010

Spain secure quarter-finals spot after beating Portugal 1-0

Spain emerged victorious from a tense match against Iberian arch-rival Portugal after Barcelona’s David Villa scored the only goal of the game in the 63rd minute, sending the…

Read more

WORLD CUP 2010

Paraguay reach quarters after beating Japan on penalties

Paraguay secured their quarter-final spot Tuesday after beating Japan 5-3 in a tense penalty shootout. The South Americans will take on either Spain or Portugal in their next…

Read more

WORLD CUP 2010

Brazil crush Chile 3-0 to secure spot in quarter-finals

Five-time World Cup champions Brazil have secured a place in the quarter finals of the tournament after crushing Chile 3-0 on Monday. They will take on the Netherlands on Friday…

Read more

WORLD CUP 2010

Argentina defeat Mexico 3-1 to reach quarter-finals

Diego Maradona's Argentina will meet Germany in the World Cup's quarter-finals on Saturday after striker Carlos Tevez struck twice - once controversially - to seal a 3-1 win over…

Read more

WORLD CUP 2010

Germany rout old rivals England to reach quarter-finals

Germany outclassed a lacklustre and disjointed England side on Sunday to seal a thrilling 4-1 win over their old rivals and book a place in the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

Read more

WORLD CUP 2010

Spain beat 10-man Chile to set up Portugal clash

Spain beat Chile 2-1 in the last Group H game and will face Portugal in the next round. Despite their defeat, the South Americans also qualified thanks to a goalless draw between…

Read more

2010 FIFA WORLD CUP

Brazil and Portugal through to round two

The high-profile match between Brazil and Portugal ended with a goalless draw, a result that qualifies both teams for the second round of the World Cup. Despite a convincing 3-0…

Read more

WORLD CUP 2010

Title holders Italy crash out after defeat to Slovakia

Italy coach Marcello Lippi took "full responsibility" for the defending champions' early exit from the World Cup on Thursday after the Azzurri ended their miserable campaign on a…

Read more

WORLD CUP

North Korea suffer 7-0 drubbing as Portugal run riot

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal were in a merciless mood Monday as they fired seven goals past hapless North Korea in the second biggest victory in World Cup history.

Read more

