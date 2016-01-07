Charlie Hebdo: The terrorist attacks that changed France

FRANCE 24 looks back at the Charlie Hebdo terrorist attacks that devastated France in January 2015. Radical Islamist gunmen killed 17 people in the attack on the satirical weekly and a kosher supermarket in the capital. The terrorists - French nationals - targeted free speech, France's centuries-old tradition of satire, law enforcement and the Jewish community. Watch our report on the attack that changed France.
A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Marcel Elom Toble
