FOCUS

Charlie Hebdo: The terrorist attacks that changed France

EYE ON AFRICA

Gambian army chief pledges support to defeated Jameh

MEDIAWATCH

Gearing up for the French presidential election

THE DEBATE

France 2017: The race is on (part 1)

THE DEBATE

France 2017: The race is on (part 2)

TALKING EUROPE

The cost and cause of Réunion island's sugar addiction

FOCUS

Video: Afghan refugee Haris begins new life in London

ENCORE!

Film show: 'Nocturnal Animals', 'Neruda' and 'The Founder'

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Turkey's tourism industry reels from string of deadly attacks

FOCUS

Our Focus programme brings you exclusive reports from around the world. From Monday to Friday at 7.45 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-01-05

Charlie Hebdo: The terrorist attacks that changed France

FRANCE 24 looks back at the Charlie Hebdo terrorist attacks that devastated France in January 2015. Radical Islamist gunmen killed 17 people in the attack on the satirical weekly and a kosher supermarket in the capital. The terrorists - French nationals - targeted free speech, France's centuries-old tradition of satire, law enforcement and the Jewish community. Watch our report on the attack that changed France.

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Marcel Elom Toble

By Claire WILLIAMS

Archives

2017-01-04 Europe

Video: Afghan refugee Haris begins new life in London

In 2016, the British government took in some 750 vulnerable underage migrants, known as unaccompanied minors - four times less than originally pledged. These youngsters now face...

2017-01-03 Asia-pacific

Pakistan: Islamists angry at new law against forced conversions

Every year in Pakistan, hundreds of people - mostly Hindus - are forced to convert to Islam. To address this problem, the Sindh province recently passed a bill that criminalises...

2017-01-02 Cameroon

Cameroon's English-speaking minority angry over perceived domination of French language

High tensions, demonstrations, deadly clashes with riot police - all because of language. It's happening in the two English-speaking regions of Cameroon. The unrest began with...

2016-12-21 Europe

In Albania, controversy over recycling foreign waste that could mean big business

The Albanian government is pushing for a law that would legalise the importation of raw waste material into the country. Authorities argue that this would provide a significant...

