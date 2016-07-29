The secret views and stories behind Paris’s magical skyline

FRANCE 24’s Nadia Charbit unveils one of the most distinctive and inspirational features of the French capital: its famous rooftops. The grey zinc roofs are almost as much as a signature of the capital as the Eiffel Tower or the Grand Palais. They not only provide the perfect reflection for the city’s famed sunsets and historic monuments, but also inspired Vincent Van Gogh amongst many other famous.

And yet very few people have access to city’s roofs, so join FRANCE 24 for a once in a lifetime view of the “unique” beauty of the rooftops of Paris.

Watch the video in the player above

With special thanks to:

Galeries Lafayette

Les Piaules

By Jeanne LAVENANT , Stéphanie CHEVAL , Joanna COCKERELL , Nadia CHARBIT