FRENCH CONNECTIONS

A quirky, insider’s guide to understanding France and the French, from the sublime to the ridiculous. Thursday at 1.45 pm.

Latest update : 2016-12-24

Christmas in France: So. Much. Food!

Join FRANCE 24 as we take a look at how we celebrate "Noël" in France. French people tend to have a big family lunch on Christmas Day, but the big day is in fact on Christmas Eve. Called the "réveillon de Noël", it involves eating traditional French dishes like oyster, foie gras, chestnut-stuffed turkey and a delicious log-shaped cake. Essentially, celebrating Christmas in France is all about eating until you pop. Joyeux Noël!

By Florence VILLEMINOT

2016-12-01 France

Baby crazy: Why do French women have so many children?

FRENCH CONNECTIONS – Thurs. 01.12.16: French people have a reputation for being pessimistic about the future and yet they are the baby-making champions of Europe. Two main...

Read more

2016-11-17 secularism

French secularism: Anti-religious or safeguarding freedoms?

This week we take a closer look at France's cherished state secularism. Laïcité [secularism], a product of French history and philosophy, is central to how France defines itself....

Read more

2016-11-10 France

One year later: How the November attacks changed France

This week, France is marking the one-year anniversary of the November 13 attacks, the deadliest-ever terror attacks on the country. It's a time to take stock of how much France...

Read more

2016-11-03 France

France’s baguette obsession: The rules of "baguetiquette"

When you think of your stereotypical French person, you may well picture them in a striped shirt and holding a baguette. For bread is an integral part of the country's diet and...

Read more

