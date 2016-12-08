Christmas in France: So. Much. Food!

Join FRANCE 24 as we take a look at how we celebrate "Noël" in France. French people tend to have a big family lunch on Christmas Day, but the big day is in fact on Christmas Eve. Called the "réveillon de Noël", it involves eating traditional French dishes like oyster, foie gras, chestnut-stuffed turkey and a delicious log-shaped cake. Essentially, celebrating Christmas in France is all about eating until you pop. Joyeux Noël!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /socialRegistrationForm *}
Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Sign In
{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /registrationForm *}
Thank you for registering!
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.