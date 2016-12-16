International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE DEBATE

The car of tomorrow: Ready for a driverless ride? (part 1)

Read more

THE DEBATE

The car of tomorrow: Ready for a driverless ride? (part 2)

Read more

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Israeli settlements: Israel, alone but determined

Read more

THE DEBATE

Changing world order? What 1917 could teach us about 2017 (part 1)

Read more

THE DEBATE

Changing world order? What 1917 could teach us about 2017 (part 2)

Read more

THE OBSERVERS

Round-up of migrants in Algeria, and militias in Burkina Faso replace police in crackdown on crime

Read more

THE DEBATE

Rage against the machines: Is automation destroying the labour market? (part 2)

Read more

THE DEBATE

Rage against the machines: Is automation destroying the labour market? (part 1)

Read more

REPORTERS

Exclusive: Embedded with Iraqi special forces in Mosul

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide
YOU ARE HERE

From young apprentices to accomplished craftsmen, from farmers to Michelin-starred chefs... We meet the people who keep French heritage alive. Saturday at 7.20 am. And you can watch it online as early as Friday.

Latest update : 2016-12-16

France’s Saint-Emilion: The vineyards of a red wine lover’s paradise

The French medieval town of Saint-Emilion is a stunning UNESCO world heritage site, but is better known to connoisseurs for being the home of an exceptional red wine. FRANCE 24's "You are here" takes you to one of its most prestigious vineyards, the Château Angélus estate.

By FRANCE 24

Archives

2016-12-23 France

Maison Deyrolle in Paris: One of the world’s last remaining curiosity shops

Maison Deyrolle in Paris is one of the last remaining curiosity shops in the world. Specialised in entomology and taxidermy, Maison Deyrolle has shot to world-wide fame, not the...

Read more

2016-12-08 France

Designing the gardens of tomorrow in France’s Loire Valley

Every year, the French Loire Valley town of Chaumont-sur-Loire hosts an international garden festival where green-fingered enthusiasts design the gardens of the future. FRANCE...

Read more

2016-12-02 France

Discovering France's breathtaking Vosges mountains

The Vosges mountains, in eastern France, offer a wide variety of landscapes, flora and fauna. Thanks to a series of paths stretching for over 20,000 kilometres, it's easy for...

Read more

2015-09-25 France

Marie-Antoinette to Princess Mathilde: The jeweller to French queens

In the heart of Paris, between the famed Place Vendôme and chic Rue de la Paix, lies one of the most prestigious jewellers in France: Mellerio.

Read more

See all the archives

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility