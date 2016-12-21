Germany arrests Moroccan suspected of links to Paris attackers

A Moroccan suspect has been arrested in Germany and charged with being a member of the Islamic State group cell behind the deadly attacks in Paris of November last year, the German Federal Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday.

Redouane S., 24, was detained in Lower Saxony on Tuesday, prosecutors said. Suspects in Germany are identified only by their first name and last initial.

He was accused of renting flats in Turkey and Greece between October 2014 and spring 2015 that were used by Islamic State group members to plan the Paris attacks.

Prosecutors said he knew about a meeting of cell members in Verviers, Belgium, on January 15, 2015, when Abdelhamid Abaaoud led a meeting to plan the Paris attacks of November 13 last year.

”Even after his return to Germany in May 2015 he was in contact with the group led by Abaaoud and showed readiness to take more orders,” prosecutors said in a statement.

Paris marked the one-year anniversary of the attacks last month. President François Hollande and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo unveiled plaques at sites across the city that were attacked by the jihadist group around 10pm on a Friday night, including the Stade de France, Le Carillon bar, Le Petit Cambodge restaurant and the Bataclan concert hall.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

Date created : 2016-12-21