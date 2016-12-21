International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

ENCORE!

Golshifteh Farahani on turning ordinary life into poetry in 'Paterson'

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

North Carolina's 'bathroom bill': Everybody hates Charlotte

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Monte dei Paschi teeters on brink of bailout

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Putin, Le Pen and the millions behind her presidential campaign

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Berlin: Torn between anger and fear after Christmas market attack

Read more

THE DEBATE

Will Kabila go? DR Congo's president's mandate expires, no election in sight (part 2)

Read more

THE DEBATE

Will Kabila go? DR Congo's president's mandate expires, no election in sight (part 1)

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

'The EU needs to do more to make itself secure'

Read more

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Syria's one-time commercial hub of Aleppo now a ghost town

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Middle East

Turkish soldiers killed in clashes with IS group in Syria

© Saleh Abo Ghaloun, AFP | Syrian fighters fire from positions bearing the Islamic State group slogan in al-Bab on the northeastern outskirts of Aleppo on December 13.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2016-12-21

Turkey's military said that 14 Turkish soldiers were killed and more than 33 were wounded in clashes with Islamic State (IS) group militants near the northern Syrian town of al-Bab on Wednesday while 138 jihadists were killed in the fighting.

Turkish state television said that 10 Turkish soldiers were killed in three separate suicide attacks in the northern town of al-Bab, which Turkish troops and Turkey-backed Syrian opposition fighters are trying to recapture from Islamic State group jihadists.

The report by TRT television came hours after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the IS group was fighting "for dear life" in al-Bab, carrying out suicide bombings and attacks with improvised explosive devices.

Earlier today four soldiers were also reported killed in the battle for al-Bab.

A total of 35 Turkish soldiers have died in northern Syria since August, when Turkey sent ground troops to support Turkey-backed Syrian opposition forces in clearing a border area of IS group militants and to curb Syrian Kurdish territorial expansion.

Turkish-backed Syrian rebels have been besieging the IS group jihadist-controlled town of al-Bab for several weeks.

"The operation to control al Bab, which is being besieged under the Euphrates Shield Operation, is ongoing," the army said in a statement.

The military had said earlier that the rebel forces had largely re-established control over the strategic area around the town's hospital.

"Once this area has been seized, Daesh's dominance of al-Bab will, to a large extent, be broken," it said in a statement on Wednesday, using an Arabic acronym for the group. The jihadists were using suicide bombers and car bombs intensively, it added.

The military said that some of the intense fighting on Wednesday had been centred on a hospital area, on the slope of a hill overlooking al-Bab that had long been used by the Islamic State group as a weapons and ammunition store.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS and AP)

Date created : 2016-12-21

  • SYRIA - DIPLOMACY

    Russia, Iran and Turkey agree priority in Syria is not regime change

    Read more

  • SYRIA

    UN unanimously backs sending observers to Aleppo as evacuations continue

    Read more

  • TURKEY

    Deadly blast hits bus carrying soldiers in Turkish city of Kayseri

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility