International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FOCUS

A climate of political defiance in run up to France's 2017 presidential election

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Economic crisis: Venezuela's currency chaos

Read more

ENCORE!

Golshifteh Farahani on turning ordinary life into poetry in 'Paterson'

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

North Carolina's 'bathroom bill': Everybody hates Charlotte

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Monte dei Paschi teeters on brink of bailout

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Putin, Le Pen and the millions behind her presidential campaign

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Berlin: Torn between anger and fear after Christmas market attack

Read more

THE DEBATE

Will Kabila go? DR Congo's president's mandate expires, no election in sight (part 2)

Read more

THE DEBATE

Will Kabila go? DR Congo's president's mandate expires, no election in sight (part 1)

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Middle East

IS group claims car bomb attacks in Iraq's Mosul

© AFP |

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2016-12-22

Islamic State claimed three suicide car bombs that killed at least 15 civilians and eight Iraqi policemen on Thursday in an eastern suburb of Mosul, according to a military statement.

The attacks targeted Kokjali, a suburb that the authorities said they had retaken from the jihadists almost two months ago.

A military spokesman said the car bombs went off in a market.

The U.S.-backed assault on Mosul, the jihadists’ last major stronghold in Iraq, was launched by a 100,000-strong alliance of local forces on Oct. 17. It has become the biggest military operation in Iraq since the 2003 U.S.-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein.

Islamic State militants retreating from the military offensive have repeatedly shelled areas after they are retaken by the army, killing or wounding scores of residents fleeing in the opposite direction.

Video: who is fighting the Islamic State group in Mosul?

Four Iraqi aid workers and at least seven civilians were killed by mortar fire this week during aid distribution in Mosul, the United Nations said on Thursday.

“People waiting for aid are already vulnerable and need help. They should be protected, not attacked,” said Lise Grande, U.N. humanitarian coordinator for Iraq.

“All parties to the conflict - all parties - have an obligation to uphold international humanitarian law and ensure that civilians survive and receive the assistance they need.”

Elite army forces have captured a quarter of the city but the advance has faced weeks of fierce counter-attacks from the militants.

The authorities do not release figures for civilian or military casualties, but medical officials say dozens of people are wounded each day in the battle for Mosul.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2016-12-22

  • IRAQ

    Video: On the frontline of the battle for Mosul

    Read more

  • IRAQ

    Battle for Iraq's Mosul could take 'months’

    Read more

  • IRAQ

    Video: Fighting the Islamic State group in Mosul with Iraq’s elite Golden Division

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility