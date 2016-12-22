Iran to purchase 100 Airbus jets in 'landmark' deal

Airbus confirmed Thursday that it had struck a deal with Iran Air to sell 100 aircraft, including 46 A320 passenger planes, 38 A330 models and 16 A350 XWB aircraft.

"This is a landmark agreement not only because it paves the way for Iran Air's fleet renewal," said Fabrice Brégier, Airbus president and chief executive officer, in a statement.

Iran Air hailed the agreement as a step towards renewed international cooperation.

"Iran Air considers this agreement an important step towards a stronger international presence in civil aviation. We hope this success signals to the world that the commercial goals of Iran and its counterparts are better achieved with international cooperation and collaboration,” said Farhad Parvaresh, Iran Air chairman and CEO.

US Office of Foreign Assets Control export licences, which are required for products containing 10 percent or more of US technology, were granted in September and November to allow the deal to go ahead.

Earlier this month, Iran Air said it signed a deal to buy 80 passenger planes from US aircraft maker Boeing, state news agency IRNA reported, in the biggest US-Iran deal since the 1979 Islamic revolution.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

