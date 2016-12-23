International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

IN THE PAPERS

Berlin Christmas market attack suspect captured on video before and after attacks

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

"The Hell of buying gifts for men"

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Opposition lawmakers in Kenya protest bill to allow manual vote count

Read more

THE DEBATE

Erdogan's pivot: Turkey, Syria and the assassination of the Russian ambassador (part 2)

Read more

THE DEBATE

Erdogan's pivot: Turkey, Syria and the assassination of the Russian ambassador (part 1)

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Congolese bishops urge deal by christmas to avert crisis

Read more

FOCUS

A climate of political defiance in run up to France's 2017 presidential election

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Economic crisis: Venezuela's currency chaos

Read more

ENCORE!

Golshifteh Farahani on turning ordinary life into poetry in 'Paterson'

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

Berlin truck attack suspect killed in shootout in Milan

© Screen shot La Repubblica

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2016-12-23

A man believed to be the suspect in the Berlin Christmas market truck attack was killed in a shoot-out in a suburb of the northern Italian city of Milan on Friday, a security source told Reuters.

Italy’s interior minister was to hold a news conference at 10.45 a.m. (0945 GMT), the ministry said.

A short video posted on the website of Italian magazine Panorama suggested the shooting happened before dawn, with police gathered around a cordoned-off area in the dark.

The report was one of several conflicting accounts on the whereabouts of the 24-year-old Tunisian Anis Amri.

A man matching his description was seen in Aalborg in northern Denmark, the Danish police tweeted on Friday, saying people should keep away from the area as it had an ongoing operation there.

Amri was also was caught on camera by police on a regular stake-out at a mosque in Berlin’s Moabit district early on Tuesday a few hours after the attack, Germany’s rbb public broadcaster reported.

Amri was not a suspect at that time, and on Thursday morning, when police raided the mosque, they could not find him, rbb said.

German investigators had said they believed Amri was still lying low in Berlin because he is probably wounded and would not want to attract attention, Der Tagesspiegel, reported citing security sources.

In the early hours of Friday morning, special forces arrested two men suspected of planning an attack on a shopping mall in the city of OberhausenIn in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, police said in a statement.

The men - two brothers from Kosovo, aged 28 and 31 - were arrested in the city of Duisburg on information from security sources, they said.

A police spokesman said there was no connection between the Duisburg arrests and the Amri case, which has been claimed by Islamic State.

Amri had been identified by security agencies as a potential threat and had had his application for asylum rejected, but authorities had not managed to deport him because of missing identity documents.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2016-12-23

  • GERMANY

    German authorities under fire as manhunt for Berlin suspect continues

    Read more

  • GERMANY

    Europe-wide manhunt under way for Berlin truck attacker

    Read more

  • GERMANY

    Islamic State group claims responsibility for Berlin truck attack

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility