International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE DEBATE

Erdogan's pivot: Turkey, Syria and the assassination of the Russian ambassador (part 2)

Read more

THE DEBATE

Erdogan's pivot: Turkey, Syria and the assassination of the Russian ambassador (part 1)

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Opposition lawmakers in Kenya protest bill to allow manual vote count

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Congolese bishops urge deal by christmas to avert crisis

Read more

FOCUS

A climate of political defiance in run up to France's 2017 presidential election

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Economic crisis: Venezuela's currency chaos

Read more

ENCORE!

Golshifteh Farahani on turning ordinary life into poetry in 'Paterson'

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

North Carolina's 'bathroom bill': Everybody hates Charlotte

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Monte dei Paschi teeters on brink of bailout

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Africa

Congo politicians seal Kabila transition deal, opposition says

© Junior D. Kannah, AFP | Congolese President Joseph Kabila shakes hands during a special joint session of parliament on November 15, 2016 in Kinshasa.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2016-12-23

Congolese politicians have agreed in principle to a deal under which President Joseph Kabila leaves office by the end of 2017, opposition leaders said on Friday, an unexpected breakthrough after dozens died in anti-government protests this week.

In return, the draft deal says the constitution cannot be changed to let Kabila stand for a third term, a prime minister will be named from the main opposition bloc and opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi will oversee implementation of the deal, Martin Fayulu and Jose Endundo told Reuters.

A government spokesman declined to comment.

Kabila’s mandate expired on Tuesday but he has remained in office as a presidential election scheduled for last month was postponed until at least April 2018. He has declined to publicly commit to not changing the constitution.

(REUTERS)
 

Date created : 2016-12-23

  • DR CONGO

    Tense calm returns to DR Congo after deadly protests

    Read more

  • DR CONGO

    DR Congo opposition leader calls for peaceful resistance amid Kabila protests

    Read more

  • DR CONGO

    Tensions rise in DR Congo as Kabila’s term expires without elections

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility