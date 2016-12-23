International News 24/7

 

Europe

German police arrest brothers suspected of planning mall attack

© AFP | Police in Germany have arrested two brothers on suspicion of planning an attack on a shopping mall

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2016-12-23

Police special forces arrested two men suspected of planning an attack on a shopping mall in Oberhausen in the West German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, police said on Friday

The suspects, two brothers aged 28 and 31 who were born in Kosovo, were arrested in the city of Duisburg after information provided by security sources, police said in a statement.

It was not clear if there was any connection with Monday's attack on a Berlin Christmas market that killed 12 people. Police are searching for a Tunisian suspect whose fingerprints were found inside the truck.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2016-12-23

