Europe

Live: Berlin truck attack suspect killed in shootout in Milan

© A handout portrait released by German Federal Police Office (BKA) on December 21, 2016 showing two pictures of a Tunisian man identified as Anis Amri, suspected of being involved in the Berlin Christmas market attack

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2016-12-23

The suspect behind Monday's Christmas market attack in Berlin has been killed in a shootout in Milan, Italy's interior minister said Friday. Follow FRANCE 24's live blog for all the latest developments.

  • The suspect in the Berlin truck attack was killed in a shootout in a suburb of the northern Italian city of Milan on Friday.
  • He was stopped during a routine traffic stop in the early hours of Friday morning.
  • Fingerprints identify the man killed in Milan as the Berlin truck attacker.
  • He pulled a gun from his backpack after being asked to show his identity papers and was killed in the ensuing shootout.
  • The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack in Berlin, which killed 12 and injured 56 others.

Follow our live blog below for all the latest developments.

 

Date created : 2016-12-23

  • GERMANY

    German authorities under fire as manhunt for Berlin suspect continues

    Read more

  • GERMANY

    Islamic State group claims responsibility for Berlin truck attack

    Read more

  • GERMANY

    ‘There was nothing we could do to stop it,’ says Berlin carnage witness

    Read more

