Live: Berlin truck attack suspect killed in shootout in Milan

The suspect behind Monday's Christmas market attack in Berlin has been killed in a shootout in Milan, Italy's interior minister said Friday. Follow FRANCE 24's live blog for all the latest developments.
The suspect in the Berlin truck attack was killed in a shootout in a suburb of the northern Italian city of Milan on Friday.
He was stopped during a routine traffic stop in the early hours of Friday morning.
Fingerprints identify the man killed in Milan as the Berlin truck attacker.
He pulled a gun from his backpack after being asked to show his identity papers and was killed in the ensuing shootout.
The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack in Berlin, which killed 12 and injured 56 others.
Follow our live blog below for all the latest developments. If you are reading this blog on a mobile device please click here.
