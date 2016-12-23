Video: Uganda football team prepares for first African Cup of Nations in nearly 40 years

Uganda’s national football team, the Cranes, have qualified for the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the first time in nearly 40 years.

Many Ugandan football fans hadn’t been born when their team last went to AFCON. It was 1978 and Uganda lost to Ghana in the tournament's final.

Uganda will face Ghana once more when they play their first AFCON match on 17 January, in Gabon.

But Andrew, a fan, is optimistic: “The last time they appeared, Uganda reached the final,” he told FRANCE 24.

The cranes – who are named after Uganda’s national bird, the Grey Crowned Crane – are coached by Milutin Sredojevic, a former Serbian player. Sredojevic told FRANCE 24 that his team had been “a bit neglected” by the Ugandan government, who have not yet recognised the players’ potential.

“They could really be a special value to this country … They are painting a picture of Uganda in positive colours,” Sredojevic told FRANCE 24.

To view the full FRANCE 24 report, click on the video player above.

