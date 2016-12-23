International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FRENCH CONNECTIONS

Christmas in France: So. Much. Food!

Read more

REPORTERS

Ferrette: The French village giving hope to migrants

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Mali : 10 DAY MISSION TO STAMP OUT INSURGENTS COMES TO AN END

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

The World This Year: From Brexit to Trump, rage against the elites (part 1)

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

The World This Year: Europe Targeted, Terror attacks in Brussels, Nice, Berlin (part 2)

Read more

PEOPLE & PROFIT

Racing ahead: Lamborghini's boss on the future of the iconic brand

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

The year in review: The highs and lows of 2016

Read more

YOU ARE HERE

Maison Deyrolle in Paris: One of the world’s last remaining curiosity shops

Read more

FOCUS

In Albania, controversy over recycling foreign waste that could mean big business

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Sports

Video: Uganda football team prepares for first African Cup of Nations in nearly 40 years

© FRANCE 24

Video by FRANCE 24

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2016-12-24

Uganda’s national football team, the Cranes, have qualified for the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the first time in nearly 40 years.

Many Ugandan football fans hadn’t been born when their team last went to AFCON. It was 1978 and Uganda lost to Ghana in the tournament's final.

Uganda will face Ghana once more when they play their first AFCON match on 17 January, in Gabon.

But Andrew, a fan, is optimistic: “The last time they appeared, Uganda reached the final,” he told FRANCE 24.

The cranes – who are named after Uganda’s national bird, the Grey Crowned Crane – are coached by Milutin Sredojevic, a former Serbian player. Sredojevic told FRANCE 24 that his team had been “a bit neglected” by the Ugandan government, who have not yet recognised the players’ potential.

“They could really be a special value to this country … They are painting a picture of Uganda in positive colours,” Sredojevic told FRANCE 24.

To view the full FRANCE 24 report, click on the video player above.

Date created : 2016-12-23

  • SPORT

    Real Madrid's Ronaldo wins fourth Ballon d'Or award

    Read more

  • FOOTBALL

    Pogba brothers to face off as Saint-Etienne draw Manchester United

    Read more

  • FOOTBALL

    Cavani double rescues PSG as Nice prove worthy leaders

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility