ENCORE!

A French Christmas Carol at Notre Dame de Paris

EYE ON AFRICA

Mali : 10 day mission to stamp out insurgents comes to an end

FRENCH CONNECTIONS

Christmas in France: So. Much. Food!

REPORTERS

Ferrette: The French village giving hope to migrants

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

The World This Year: From Brexit to Trump, rage against the elites (part 1)

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

The World This Year: Europe Targeted, Terror attacks in Brussels, Nice, Berlin (part 2)

PEOPLE & PROFIT

Racing ahead: Lamborghini's boss on the future of the iconic brand

FRANCE IN FOCUS

The year in review: The highs and lows of 2016

YOU ARE HERE

Maison Deyrolle in Paris: One of the world’s last remaining curiosity shops

ENCORE!

How do artists and writers see the world? We take you to the crossroads where culture meets the news and engages with what's happening in our lives today. From Monday to Friday at 12.15 pm Paris time.

Latest update : 2016-12-25

A French Christmas Carol at Notre Dame de Paris

© Miguel MEDINA / AFP People look at the Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris on Christmas eve, December 24, 2016

The festive season in Paris sees the city’s famous boulevards twinkling with illuminations and its tables heaving with gastronomic delights. But the celebrations would be no fun without Christmas carols! FRANCE 24 heads to Paris’s Notre Dame Cathedral to meet the director of its choir, Henri Chalet, and to hear some of the choirs in action.

From Gregorian chants to Victorian carols in English, he’s in charge of making sure the singing is pitch-perfect. We met with choirs across France who are all looking to shake up their Christmas repertoires, and look at why musical theatre is the hot ticket at the end of the year here in the French capital.

By Olivia SALAZAR WINSPEAR

Archives

2016-12-21 culture

Golshifteh Farahani on turning ordinary life into poetry in 'Paterson'

We meet Golshifteh Farahani, the Iranian actress who’s made an impression on French filmmakers and is now branching out into American indie cinema. Farahani stars in Jim...

2016-12-21 culture

Film show: 'Paterson', 'Souvenir' and 'Mapplethorpe'

Jim Jarmusch reveals the sunnier side of New Jersey in "Paterson". His latest release starring Adam Driver and Golshifteh Farahani is a study of the beauty to be found in the...

2016-12-19 culture

Music show: Tony Bennett, Hot 8 Brass Band and Nekfeu

The king of swing and the master of jazz standards is blowing out 90 candles. Music critic Mariam Saab wishes Tony Bennett a happy birthday and takes a look at how he's...

2016-12-16 culture

Exploring the world's 'Eternal Sites'

Mariam Saab takes us to see "Eternal Sites", a new exhibition in Paris highlighting the world's archaeological treasures that are under threat from armed conflict. From the...

