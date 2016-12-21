A French Christmas Carol at Notre Dame de Paris

The festive season in Paris sees the city’s famous boulevards twinkling with illuminations and its tables heaving with gastronomic delights. But the celebrations would be no fun without Christmas carols! FRANCE 24 heads to Paris’s Notre Dame Cathedral to meet the director of its choir, Henri Chalet, and to hear some of the choirs in action.

From Gregorian chants to Victorian carols in English, he’s in charge of making sure the singing is pitch-perfect. We met with choirs across France who are all looking to shake up their Christmas repertoires, and look at why musical theatre is the hot ticket at the end of the year here in the French capital.

By Olivia SALAZAR WINSPEAR