EYE ON AFRICA

Mali : 10 day mission to stamp out insurgents comes to an end

FRENCH CONNECTIONS

Christmas in France: So. Much. Food!

REPORTERS

Ferrette: The French village giving hope to migrants

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

The World This Year: From Brexit to Trump, rage against the elites (part 1)

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

The World This Year: Europe Targeted, Terror attacks in Brussels, Nice, Berlin (part 2)

PEOPLE & PROFIT

Racing ahead: Lamborghini's boss on the future of the iconic brand

FRANCE IN FOCUS

The year in review: The highs and lows of 2016

YOU ARE HERE

Maison Deyrolle in Paris: One of the world’s last remaining curiosity shops

FOCUS

In Albania, controversy over recycling foreign waste that could mean big business

Americas

Trump says he plans to shut down controversial foundation

© Ethan Miller, Getty Images North America, AFP | New York's attorney general said earlier this year that he was investigating the Trump Foundation over suspected "impropriety".

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2016-12-24

US President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday said he intends to dissolve his controversial philanthropic foundation to avoid any conflicts of interest with his presidency.

Trump's sprawling portfolio of US and overseas business interests and holdings, as well as his Donald J. Trump Foundation, have come under increased scrutiny in the weeks since his election.

"The foundation has done enormous good works over the years in contributing millions of dollars to countless worthy groups, including supporting veterans, law enforcement officers and children," Trump said in a statement announcing the move.

"However, to avoid even the appearance of any conflict with my role as president I have decided to continue to pursue my strong interest in philanthropy in other ways."

Trump's transition team said he had directed his counsel to take the necessary steps to close the foundation.

Trump's private foundation has been at the centers of several controversies, including how much money he has actually given it, and is under investigation by the New York attorney general's office.

Critics say it is impossible for Trump to serve as president without running into conflicts unless he fully divests himself of all his business and charitable interests.

Trump savaged his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton during the campaign over her and her husband Bill Clinton's foundation, calling it a "criminal enterprise."

(AFP)

Date created : 2016-12-24

