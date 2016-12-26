International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

REPORTERS

Exclusive: Embedded with Iraqi special forces in Mosul

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

The World This Year: US election, Brexit, multiple terror attacks, Bowie and Prince (part 2)

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

The cost and cause of Réunion island's sugar addiction

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

Agriculture in the Canaries is completely bananas

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Mali: Mission to stamp out insurgents comes to an end

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

The World This Year: From Brexit to Trump, rage against the elites (part 1)

Read more

ENCORE!

A French Christmas Carol at Notre Dame de Paris

Read more

FRENCH CONNECTIONS

Christmas in France: So. Much. Food!

Read more

REPORTERS

Ferrette: The French village giving hope to migrants

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

Surveillance video confirms Berlin attacker fled to Italy via Lyon

© DANIELE BENNATI, AFP | Italian police stand by the body of suspected Berlin truck attacker Anis Amri after he was shot dead in Milan on December 23, 2016. CCTV images of Amri confirm he had fled via Lyon, France

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2016-12-26

Surveillance footage confirms that Anis Amri, the suspected Berlin truck attacker gunned down by Italian police, transited through the French city of Lyon by train, a source close to the investigation said on Monday.

"A man corresponding to the killer was spotted on the afternoon of Thursday, December 22, on a platform at the (Lyon-Part-Dieu) station wearing a cap and backpack," the source said, confirming earlier media reports. "He appears alone in these images."

The source said investigators are still trying to determine how Amri, 24, was able to leave the German capital and pass through France, eventually winding up in Italy.

He was the focus of a four-day Europe-wide manhunt before being shot dead by police in Milan after firing at officers.

Tracking Amri and the path of the truck was thought to have been complicated by the relative scarcity of security cameras in public places in Germany. Europe's lack of border controls also posed challenges to apprehending him.

Video: Berlin attack suspect killed in Milan shoot-out

The Berlin rampage was claimed by the Islamic State group, which released a video on Friday in which Amri is shown pledging allegiance to its leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

German authorities are investigating whether Amri had help or accomplices, either before or after the attack. Hundreds of investigators are set to work on the case throughout the holiday season.

The attack happened late on December 19, when a 25-tonne truck belonging to a Polish freight company smashed into the wooden huts of one of Berlin's Christmas markets, killing 12 people and injuring about 48 others.

The Polish driver of the hijacked truck was found shot dead in the cabin of the vehicle.

The pre-Christmas carnage at a symbolic Berlin site – under the ruined spire of a church bombed during World War II – shocked Germans and prompted security reviews across Europe, already on high alert after attacks this year in Belgium and France.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and REUTERS)
 

Date created : 2016-12-26

  • ITALY

    Why Milan? Investigators probe Berlin suspect’s Italy links

    Read more

  • TUNISIA

    Tunisian police arrest nephew of alleged Berlin attacker and two other suspects

    Read more

  • ITALY

    Berlin truck attack suspect killed in shootout in Milan

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility