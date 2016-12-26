International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

The World This Year: US election, Brexit, multiple terror attacks, Bowie and Prince (part 2)

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

The cost and cause of Réunion island's sugar addiction

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

Agriculture in the Canaries is completely bananas

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Mali: Mission to stamp out insurgents comes to an end

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

The World This Year: From Brexit to Trump, rage against the elites (part 1)

Read more

ENCORE!

A French Christmas Carol at Notre Dame de Paris

Read more

FRENCH CONNECTIONS

Christmas in France: So. Much. Food!

Read more

REPORTERS

Ferrette: The French village giving hope to migrants

Read more

PEOPLE & PROFIT

Racing ahead: Lamborghini's boss on the future of the iconic brand

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

Turkey detains more than 1500 people for suspected links to terrorism

© Adem Altan, AFP | Turkish authorities detained up to 1 682 people for questioning last week on suspicion of links to militants

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2016-12-26

Turkish authorities last week detained 1,682 people for questioning over suspected links to militant organisations and arrested 516 of them, the interior ministry said on Monday.

People suspected of links to the Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, who Ankara says orchestrated an attempted coup in July, made up the biggest number, with 1,096 detained and 426 of those arrested.

A total of 508 people were detained for links with Kurdish militants and 78 of those arrested, the ministry said. Authorities detained 78 people for links to the Islamic State group and arrested 12, it said.

In the past six months, a total of 1,656 people have been arrested for allegedly supporting terrorist organisations or insulting officials on social media.

Investigations and legal procedures are under way against an additional 10,000 people.

Turkey declared a state of emergency soon after a failed coup in July, detaining thousands of citizens and purging tens of thousands of public servants over alleged ties to outlawed groups.

Western governments, human rights group and legal experts have repeatedly expressed concern over the crackdown, which some say has begun targeting political opponents and critics. Ankara defends its actions saying they are necessary precautions in the face of ongoing nationwide terrorism.

This year Turkey has seen a series of attacks and bombings in major cities that were the work of either the Islamic State group or Kurdish militants.

Turkey frequently restricts access to social media websites to prevent the spread of graphic images and other material that authorities say would harm public order or security.

Such restrictions usually follow a major crackdown or a terrorist attack. On Friday access was restricted to social media websites for several hours after the Islamic State group released a video purportedly showing two Turkish soldiers being burned alive.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

Date created : 2016-12-26

  • TURKEY

    Turkey targets pro-Kurdish officials while detaining more than 200 people

    Read more

  • TURKEY

    Turkey blames US-based cleric Gulen for envoy's assassination

    Read more

  • TURKEY

    Turkey condemned over detention of pro-Kurdish leaders

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility