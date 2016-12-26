Video: George Michael's career from teen idol to pop superstar

FRANCE 24 takes a look back at the career highlights of British pop icon George Michael, who passed away Sunday at his home in Goring, England.

Michael first found success in the duo Wham!, which he formed with high-school friend Andrew Ridgeley. The pair became early idols for the MTV generation, enjoying immense popularity from the start with hits such as "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go", ''Young Guns (Go For It)", and "Last Christmas".

Wham! - Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go

Wham! - Last Christmas

He started his solo career shortly before WHAM! split, with the release of the megahit single "Careless Whisper", making a seamless transition. Michael performed the song and gave an interview with French TV host Michel Drucker on the show Champs-Élysées in 1984.

Careess Whisper - French TV 1984

Success continued in the 1990s with singles such as "Freedom! '90", a top 10 hit in the US. The music video was directed by David Fincher.

George Michael - Freedom! '90

Michael turned what could have been a career-ending scandal into a mid-career hit when he released the song "Outside" in 1998. The song gently mocks Los Angeles police, who had arrested the singer six months earlier for a lewd act in the public toilet of a Los Angeles park. Michael came out as gay after the incident.

George Michael - Outside

Michael's last album, "Symphonica" (2014), which included new material and covers, was also the only live album of his career; it included performances from the tour of the same name from 2011-2012. A live performance from the "Symphonica" tour was taped at Paris's Opera Garnier in 2012.

George Michael: "Live at Paris Opera"

