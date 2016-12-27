Judge indicts Argentine ex-president Kirchner in corruption case

Also named was businessman Lazaro Baez, whose Austral Construcciones company allegedly benefited from irregular contracts.
The judge's order froze the equivalent of up to $633 million of each defendant's assets, though it was not clear they have that much.
The ruling published by official Center of Judicial Information said the defendants are accused of associating to illegally take public fund meant for public works between May 2003 and December 2015, largely in the southern province of Santa Cruz.
The judge said 52 contracts worth about $2.9 billion were assigned to Baez's companies at prices that averaged 15 percent above the original budget.
