International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE OBSERVERS

Round-up of migrants in Algeria, and militias in Burkina Faso replace police in crackdown on crime

Read more

THE DEBATE

Rage against the machines: Is automation destroying the labour market? (part 2)

Read more

THE DEBATE

Rage against the machines: Is automation destroying the labour market? (part 1)

Read more

REPORTERS

Exclusive: Embedded with Iraqi special forces in Mosul

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

The World This Year: US election, Brexit, multiple terror attacks, Bowie and Prince (part 2)

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

The cost and cause of Réunion island's sugar addiction

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

Agriculture in the Canaries is completely bananas

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Mali: Mission to stamp out insurgents comes to an end

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

The World This Year: From Brexit to Trump, rage against the elites (part 1)

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

National Front mayor renames French street 'rue de Brexit'

© Pascal Guyot, AFP | Julien Sanchez speaks during an interview as he arrives for his discrimination trial in Nimes on January 7, 2016.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2016-12-27

A French mayor who is a member of France’s right-wing eurosceptic National Front party has renamed a street in his town “rue de Brexit”, meant as a “homage” to Britain's decision to leave the European Union in June.

Mayor Julien Sanchez called his decision to rename the street in the southern French town of Beaucaire a “homage to the sovereign British people’s decision" to reject the European Union in a June 23 referendum.

A member of Marine Le Pen’s eurosceptic National Front party, Sanchez announced the move via Twitter. He included a document showing the Beaucaire city council’s 23-to-9 vote in favour of the decision, dated December 22.

The decision can be contested before the administrative tribunal of Nimes within the next two months, according to France Bleu news.

The previously unnamed street lies near rue Robert Schuman and avenue Jean Monnet, which were both named after men considered to be founding fathers of the EU.

A pro-Brexit account hailed the move on Twitter: “A Mayor in France has named their new road 'Rue du Brexit' to pay tribute to our vote for independence!”

But The Guardian reported that the decision sparked ridicule when it became clear that the street in question was actually a circular thoroughfare that leads nowhere.

The National Front's Le Pen is expected to face off against François Fillon of the conservative Les Républicains party in the May 2017 second round of presidential elections, with polls predicting an eventual victory for Fillon.

Britain's former prime minister David Cameron, who resigned shortly after the Brexit vote, has said that a win for Le Pen next year would deliver a "body blow" to the EU.

Sanchez ran into some legal trouble last year when he was sued by North African shopkeepers for discrimination. In June 2015, Sanchez tried to force local grocery stores to close at 11pm during Ramadan, the Muslim holy month, which created difficulties for the observant Muslims fasting from dawn to sunset. Six store owners sued Sanchez for discrimination but the case was dismissed earlier this month.
 

Date created : 2016-12-27

  • FRANCE

    Marine Le Pen short of funds for 2017 presidential run, party says

    Read more

  • FRANCE - UK

    Le Pen victory in France would be 'body blow' to EU, Cameron says

    Read more

  • RUSSIA

    Le Pen, Farage, Trump: Why the West's right wing loves Vladimir Putin

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility