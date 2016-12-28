International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE OBSERVERS

Round-up of migrants in Algeria, and militias in Burkina Faso replace police in crackdown on crime

Read more

THE DEBATE

Rage against the machines: Is automation destroying the labour market? (part 2)

Read more

THE DEBATE

Rage against the machines: Is automation destroying the labour market? (part 1)

Read more

REPORTERS

Exclusive: Embedded with Iraqi special forces in Mosul

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

The World This Year: US election, Brexit, multiple terror attacks, Bowie and Prince (part 2)

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

The cost and cause of Réunion island's sugar addiction

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

Agriculture in the Canaries is completely bananas

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Mali: Mission to stamp out insurgents comes to an end

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

The World This Year: From Brexit to Trump, rage against the elites (part 1)

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Americas

Police evacuate Trump Tower over stray bag of toys

© AFP file photo | Police outside Trump Tower

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2016-12-28

Police hastily cleared the lobby of Trump Tower on Tuesday to investigate an unattended backpack, only to find that the bag contained children's toys.

Video taken by a bystander and posted on Twitter showed people running through the lobby for the exits.

New York Police Department spokesman Stephen Davis said the backpack was found near the entrance to a Niketown store in the lobby of the New York City skyscraper, where President-elect Donald Trump resides. 

Trump was in Florida, at his Mar-a-Lago estate, at the time.

The bomb squad checked out the package and gave an "all clear" just after 5 p.m.

"We were evacuated very quickly. It was hysteria," said Andy Martin, a 16-year-old from the New York City suburb of Huntington who was in Manhattan with family. "Police were shouting and telling people to leave.”

Trump Tower is on Fifth Avenue between East 56th and East 57th streets in Manhattan.

(FRANCE 24 with AP)

Date created : 2016-12-28

  • USA

    Trump vows to close foundation to avoid conflicts of interest

    Read more

  • RUSSIA

    Putin praises Trump, wants to ‘improve ties’ with US

    Read more

  • United States

    Trump picks China critic to head US trade body

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility