Police evacuate Trump Tower over stray bag of toys

Police hastily cleared the lobby of Trump Tower on Tuesday to investigate an unattended backpack, only to find that the bag contained children's toys.

Video taken by a bystander and posted on Twitter showed people running through the lobby for the exits.

New York Police Department spokesman Stephen Davis said the backpack was found near the entrance to a Niketown store in the lobby of the New York City skyscraper, where President-elect Donald Trump resides.

Trump was in Florida, at his Mar-a-Lago estate, at the time.

The bomb squad checked out the package and gave an "all clear" just after 5 p.m.

"We were evacuated very quickly. It was hysteria," said Andy Martin, a 16-year-old from the New York City suburb of Huntington who was in Manhattan with family. "Police were shouting and telling people to leave.”

Trump Tower is on Fifth Avenue between East 56th and East 57th streets in Manhattan.



(FRANCE 24 with AP)

Date created : 2016-12-28