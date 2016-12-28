International News 24/7

 

France’s Pastry King: Pierre Hermé reveals chocolate's secrets

From young apprentices to accomplished craftsmen, from farmers to Michelin-starred chefs... We meet the people who keep French heritage alive. Saturday at 7.20 am. And you can watch it online as early as Friday.

Latest update : 2017-01-04

France’s Pastry King: Pierre Hermé reveals chocolate's secrets

© Bertrand Guay, AFP | Pastries made by French pastry chef Pierre Hermé on display in Paris on September 5, 2013

A star ingredient in the world of baking, chocolate is also the most difficult raw material to master. It takes years of experience to learn all its secrets. The French pastry king Pierre Hermé lets us inside his chocolate factory and reveals the secrets to his mouth-watering creation.

