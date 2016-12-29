Obama slaps sanctions on Russia, expels agents over vote hacking

US President Barak Obama on Thursday authorised a series of sanctions against Russia in retaliation for intervening in the 2016 US presidential election and warned of more action to come.

Responding to what he called “the Russian government’s aggressive harassment of US officials and cyber operations aimed at the US election,” Obama announced sanctions against entities and individuals linked to malicious cyber activity during the 2016 campaign season.

“I have issued an executive order that provides additional authority for responding to certain cyber activity that seeks to interfere with or undermine our election processes and institutions, or those of our allies or partners. Using this new authority, I have sanctioned nine entities and individuals: the GRU and the FSB, two Russian intelligence services; four individual officers of the GRU; and three companies that provided material support to the GRU’s cyber operations,” said a White House statement released Thursday.

Read the statement by @POTUS on U.S. actions in response to Russian malicious cyber activity and harassment:https://t.co/4IO178lrkW

The raft of measures included declaring 35 Russian intelligence operatives “persona non grata” and shutting down two Russian compounds, in Maryland and New York, used by Russian personnel for intelligence-related purposes.

