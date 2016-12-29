International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

YOU ARE HERE

France’s Saint-Emilion: A red wine lover’s paradise

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

The year 2016 in review: Political crises, economic turmoil and silver linings

Read more

THE DEBATE

The car of tomorrow: Ready for a driverless ride? (part 1)

Read more

THE DEBATE

The car of tomorrow: Ready for a driverless ride? (part 2)

Read more

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Israeli settlements: Israel, alone but determined

Read more

THE DEBATE

Changing world order? What 1917 could teach us about 2017 (part 1)

Read more

THE DEBATE

Changing world order? What 1917 could teach us about 2017 (part 2)

Read more

THE OBSERVERS

Round-up of migrants in Algeria, and militias in Burkina Faso replace police in crackdown on crime

Read more

THE DEBATE

Rage against the machines: Is automation destroying the labour market? (part 2)

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Americas

Obama slaps sanctions on Russia, expels agents over vote hacking

© Saul Loeb, AFP | US President Barack Obama holds a year-end press conference at the White House on December 16, 2016.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2016-12-29

US President Barak Obama on Thursday authorised a series of sanctions against Russia in retaliation for intervening in the 2016 US presidential election and warned of more action to come.

Responding to what he called “the Russian government’s aggressive harassment of US officials and cyber operations aimed at the US election,” Obama announced sanctions against entities and individuals linked to malicious cyber activity during the 2016 campaign season.

“I have issued an executive order that provides additional authority for responding to certain cyber activity that seeks to interfere with or undermine our election processes and institutions, or those of our allies or partners. Using this new authority, I have sanctioned nine entities and individuals: the GRU and the FSB, two Russian intelligence services; four individual officers of the GRU; and three companies that provided material support to the GRU’s cyber operations,” said a White House statement released Thursday.

The raft of measures included declaring 35 Russian intelligence operatives “persona non grata” and shutting down two Russian compounds, in Maryland and New York, used by Russian personnel for intelligence-related purposes.

Date created : 2016-12-29

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility