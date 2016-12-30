Russia vows ‘adequate’ retaliation for US sanctions over hacking

Moscow has vowed “adequate” retribution in response to the expulsion of Russian diplomats from the United States, with Russia’s foreign minister on Friday suggesting expelling 35 US envoys in retaliation.

US President Barack Obama on Thursday ordered the expulsion of 35 diplomats and intelligence officers and imposed sanctions on two leading intelligence agencies over the Russian hacking allegations, marking a new post-Cold War low in US-Russia ties.

“The spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry, Maria Zakharova, wrote on her Facebook page that we should expect an official statement today about the counter-measures,” FRANCE 24’s Moscow correspondent Elena Volochine said.

Russian news agencies on Friday reported that Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had proposed to President Vladimir Putin the expulsion of 35 American diplomats in response. He also suggested banning US diplomatic staff from two Russian facilities in and around Moscow, the agencies reported.

Russian ForMin spox denies CNN report that government closing elite Anglo-American School of Moscow; calls WH "crazy" pic.twitter.com/c15iHZs6DB — Carl Schreck (@CarlSchreck) December 30, 2016

The punitive measures announced by Obama were the strongest his administration has taken to date in response to the alleged Russian cyber-attacks targeting US officials, and are more comprehensive than last year's sanctions on North Korea after it hacked Sony Pictures Entertainment.

"All Americans should be alarmed by Russia's actions. Such activities have consequences," said Obama, who was vacationing in Hawaii. He added that Washington could take further, covert action – a thinly veiled reference to a counterstrike in cyberspace that the US has reportedly been considering.

The new penalties come in response to intelligence reports that Russia hacked officials from the Democratic National Committee and leaked their emails in the weeks before the November 8 election. The measures come in addition to existing US sanctions over Russia's actions in Ukraine.

Unlikely to stop future hacks

US relations with Russia have suffered during Obama's years in office as he and Putin tussled over Ukraine, whistleblower Edward Snowden and Russia's support for Syrian President Bashar Assad.

It is unlikely the new sanctions, while symbolically significant, would have a major impact on Russian spy operations. The sanctions freeze any US assets held by the 35 Russians and block Americans from doing business with them. But Russian law bars the spy agencies from maintaining assets in the United States, and any activities they undertake would likely be covert and hard to identify.

Indeed, senior Obama administration officials said that even with the penalties, they had reason to believe Russia would keep launching cyber-attacks with the aim of influencing other nations' elections and might well try again during US polls in 2018 or 2020.

Read the statement by @POTUS on U.S. actions in response to Russian malicious cyber activity and harassment:https://t.co/4IO178lrkW pic.twitter.com/nRBYmhyNVz — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 29, 2016

Though the FBI and Department of Homeland Security issued a joint report on "Russian malicious cyber activity" – replete with examples of malware code used by the Russians – it still has not released a broader report that Obama has promised that would detail Russia's efforts to interfere with US elections.

Trump at odds with Republicans



The report has been eagerly anticipated by those hoping to make it politically untenable for President-elect Donald Trump to continue questioning whether Russia was involved in hacking Democratic officials.

Indeed, Obama’s sanctions pile the pressure on Trump, who has so far brushed off the allegations that Russian hacking helped him win the presidential election. Trump will have to decide whether to roll back the measures once in office. But US officials suggest that building up their case against Russia now could make it harder for Trump to justify easing the restrictions later.

Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia’s retaliation would take into account the fact that Trump will soon replace Obama as it drafts counter-measures.

Trump’s position has also put him at odds with the Republican-controlled Congress. US House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said Russia "has consistently sought to undermine" US interests and called the sanctions overdue.

Republican senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham on Thursday said they intended to lead effort in Congress to "impose stronger sanctions on Russia".

But in a sign that Trump was no longer able to ignore the allegations, he said he planned to meet with US intelligence leaders next week to learn more.

US intelligence agencies concluded that Russia was trying to help Trump when hackers connected to the Kremlin breached Democratic Party computers and stole tens of thousands of emails that were then posted on WikiLeaks, some containing embarrassing information about Democratic infighting.

Clinton aide John Podesta's emails were also stolen and released publicly in the final weeks of the campaign.

