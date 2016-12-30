International News 24/7

 

Europe

Video: Germany steps up New Year’s Eve security after Berlin attack

© Clemens Bilan, AFP | Policemen install a concrete barricade near the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin on December 22, 2016.

Video by Natacha MILLERET , Julia KIM

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2016-12-30

German security forces are on high alert as the country prepares to see in the New Year, days after 12 people were killed in a truck attack on a Berlin Christmas market.

At Berlin’s iconic Brandenburg Gate, a traditional gathering point to ring in the New Year, concrete blocks will protect revellers from potential vehicle attacks.

Similar barriers, and a beefed up police presence, will be in place in Cologne, where hundreds of cases of sexual assault were reported during New Year’s Eve celebrations last year.

Click on the player above to watch the report by FRANCE 24’s Natacha Milleret and Julia Kim.
 

Date created : 2016-12-30

