Creating chocolate masterpieces with French pastry chef Pierre Hermé

A changing world for French wine: What's in a bottle? (part 2)

A changing world for French wine: The search for the authentic taste (part 1)

France’s Saint-Emilion: A red wine lover’s paradise

The year 2016 in review: Political crises, economic turmoil and silver linings

The car of tomorrow: Ready for a driverless ride? (part 1)

The car of tomorrow: Ready for a driverless ride? (part 2)

Israeli settlements: Israel, alone but determined

Changing world order? What 1917 could teach us about 2017 (part 1)

Culture

Video: Poland snaps up da Vinci masterpiece at bargain price

© John MacDougall, AFP | Archival picture shows a museum visitor looking at Leonardo Da Vinci's "Lady with an Ermine" in Berlin in August, 2011

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2016-12-30

Poland's government has purchased a private art collection that includes a painting by Leonardo da Vinci, acquiring the works for a fraction of their true market value.

The collection comprises some 86,000 objects, among them da Vinci's "Lady with an Ermine", one of only four female portraits by the Italian Renaissance master.

It also includes Rembrandt's "Landscape with the Good Samaritan" and works by Renoir. Poland’s state treasury paid 100 million euros for the entire collection, but its estimated worth is around 2 billion euros.

Prince Adam Karol Czartoryski, whose ancestors founded the collection, says he voluntarily parted with the works as an act of patriotism.

Click on the player above to see the full video report on Poland’s art acquisition.

Date created : 2016-12-30

