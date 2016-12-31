International News 24/7

 

Middle East

Deadly blasts rip through Baghdad market

© Sabah Arar, AFP | Iraqis look at the aftermath following a double bomb attack in a busy market area in Baghdad's central al-Sinaq neighbourhood on December 31, 2016.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2016-12-31

Two bombs exploded at a busy market in central Baghdad on Saturday killing at least 25 people and wounding more than 50 others, police and medics said.

The attacks took place early Saturday morning in al-Sinaq, a busy market selling car accessories, food and clothes as well as agricultural seeds and machinery.

Details were sketchy in the immediate aftermath. Police at first said a pair of back-to-back roadside bombs exploded. But later a police official said first a roadside bomb exploded, then a suicide bomber detonated his device amid the crowd that had gathered.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attacks, but the Islamic State (IS) group regularly targets civilians in the Iraqi capital.

The IS group has lost much of the northern and western territory it seized in 2014 and is now resisting an Iraqi offensive on the northern city of Mosul, the ultra-hardline group's last major stronghold in the country.

(FRANCE 24 with AP, REUTERS)

Date created : 2016-12-31

