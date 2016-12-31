Video: France tightens New Year's Eve security

French security forces are on high alert as the country prepares to see in the New Year, with 10,000 police officers deployed in the Paris region alone to guarantee the safety of residents and tourists.
Around 600,000 revellers are expected to gather on the French capital's iconic Avenue des Champs-Elysées, for the traditional New Year celebration.
As in other major western cities, security has been tightened in the wake of the recent terrorist attacks that have struck Europe.
The world's most famous avenue will become a no-car zone, protected by concrete blocks, to prevent a repeat of the deadly truck attacks that hit Nice and Berlin this year.
Paris officials said 2,000 security officers and 400 medics would be on standby in nearby streets.
Across France, a total of 96,000 security personnel, including from the military, are being deployed, said Interior Minister Bruno Le Roux.
Please confirm the information below before signing in.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /socialRegistrationForm *}
Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Sign In
{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /registrationForm *}
Thank you for registering!
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.