Video: The moments that defined 2016

A video remix capturing the best and worst moments of the year that was 2016.
To look back on the year 2016 is to acknowledge a year marked by global shockwaves. From political and social upheavals to ongoing conflict in the Middle East, to the lingering threats and horrors of terrorism. But amid the seemingly unending turmoil there were moments, too, worthy of celebration as seen here in DJ Cee-Roo's video montage.
