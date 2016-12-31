International News 24/7

 

Culture

Video: The moments that defined 2016

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2016-12-31

A video remix capturing the best and worst moments of the year that was 2016.

To look back on the year 2016 is to acknowledge a year marked by global shockwaves. From political and social upheavals to ongoing conflict in the Middle East, to the lingering threats and horrors of terrorism. But amid the seemingly unending turmoil there were moments, too, worthy of celebration as seen here in DJ Cee-Roo's video montage.

Video: The events that defined 2016

 

Date created : 2016-12-31

  • EUROPE

    2016: A look at Europe's ongoing migrant crisis

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Under the shadow of terror: France’s year in review

    Read more

