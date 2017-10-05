International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

IN THE PAPERS

Gun violence in the US: 'We need to get somewhere other than here'

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'Monsanto accused of influencing research on safety of glyphosate'

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Ratings agencies wary of Catalan tensions

Read more

THE DEBATE

Catalonia: What's the next move?

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

'The door is open for dialogue with Madrid,' says Carles Puigdemont

Read more

THE DEBATE

Trump in Las Vegas: What response to the worst mass shooting in US history?

Read more

ENCORE!

Film show: 'Blade Runner 2049', 'Happy End', 'Victoria and Abdul'

Read more

FOCUS

How Benin's morgues are causing a public health crisis

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

The King's Speech and Was the Vegas Shooter a Terrorist?

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide
IN THE PAPERS

An overview of the stories making the French and international newspaper headlines. From Monday to Friday live at 7.20 am and 9.20 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-10-05

'Monsanto accused of influencing research on safety of glyphosate'

French daily Le Monde looks at the communications strategy of agrochemical giant Monsanto, and reveals that the firm tried to influence research on the safety of glyphosate, the main component of its herbicide Roundup. Amnesty International, meanwhile, urges European countries to stop sending Afghan asylum seekers back to their home country. We end with President Macron, who is once again accused of showing contempt for the poor after comments he made on Wednesday.

By Clément BONNEROT

Follow us
Archives

2017-10-05 guns

Gun violence in the US: 'We need to get somewhere other than here'

INTERNATIONAL PAPERS - Thurs.05.10.17: The deadly shooting in Las Vegas reignites the debate over gun control. The Dallas Morning News says Americans must change their attitude...

Read more

2017-10-04 Catalan independence

The King's Speech and Was the Vegas Shooter a Terrorist?

INTERNATIONAL PAPERS - Weds. 04.10.2017: We cover the king's speech in Spain and the mixed reactions it has received in the Spanish press. We also take a look at the different...

Read more

2017-10-04 Édouard Philippe

'J'assume': French PM Edouard Philippe owns it

FRENCH PAPERS - Weds. 04.10.2017: We take a look at Prime Minister Edouard Philippe's interview with Libération, where he says he takes "ownership" of his government’s decision...

Read more

2017-10-02 Catalonia

'Spain's day of shame'

IN THE WORLD PAPERS - Mon. 02.10.17: The day after Catalonia's bloody independence referendum, Catalan papers celebrate the "dignity" of voters in the face of Spain's "shameful"...

Read more

See all the archives

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility