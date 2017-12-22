Talking Europe in 2017: Brexit, French elections and Catalonia separatism

In this special year-end edition of Talking Europe, we take a look back at some of the main movers and shakers of 2017: From the start of the Brexit process, to the French presidential election and the Catalonia independence vote. Most of these events are widely expected to continue to make European headlines also in 2018.

But 2017 was also a year of European celebration, including the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome, and the 30th birthday of the student exchange program Erasmus.

Join our European Affairs Editor Catherine Nicholson alongside MEPs Charles Tannock (UK) and Elmar Brok (Germany) to weigh up the year’s highs and lows in European news.

By Catherine NICHOLSON