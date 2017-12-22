International News 24/7

 

TALKING EUROPE

Talking Europe in 2017: Brexit, French elections and Catalonia separatism

THE DEBATE

Say cheese: France's dairy dilemmas

YOU ARE HERE

The island of Saint Helena, a top destination for Napoleon buffs

THE POLITICAL BRIEF

2017: A year of upheaval in French politics

PEOPLE & PROFIT

Macronomics: Is Macron making a difference for French business?

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Canada: How far is the multicultural model a success?

THE DEBATE

What has become of the May '68 student movement that changed France?

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

A look back at the best of Middle East Matters in 2017

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

The world this year: Trump's presidency, France's fresh face and the Weinstein scandal

TALKING EUROPE

Politicians, activists and researchers debate the issues facing the EU and a 'guest of the week' offers their insight in a long-format interview that gets to the heart of the matter. Saturday at 12.10 pm.

Latest update : 2017-12-30

Talking Europe in 2017: Brexit, French elections and Catalonia separatism

In this special year-end edition of Talking Europe, we take a look back at some of the main movers and shakers of 2017: From the start of the Brexit process, to the French presidential election and the Catalonia independence vote. Most of these events are widely expected to continue to make European headlines also in 2018.

But 2017 was also a year of European celebration, including the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome, and the 30th birthday of the student exchange program Erasmus.

Join our European Affairs Editor Catherine Nicholson alongside MEPs Charles Tannock (UK) and Elmar Brok (Germany) to weigh up the year’s highs and lows in European news.

By Catherine NICHOLSON

Our guests

Charles Tannock

MEP (UK), European Conservatives and Reformists Group

Elmar Brok

MEP (Germany), Group of the European People's Party (Christian Democrats)

