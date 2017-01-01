International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

YOU ARE HERE

Creating chocolate masterpieces with French pastry chef Pierre Hermé

Read more

THE DEBATE

A changing world for French wine: What's in a bottle? (part 2)

Read more

THE DEBATE

A changing world for French wine: The search for the authentic taste (part 1)

Read more

YOU ARE HERE

France’s Saint-Emilion: A red wine lover’s paradise

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

The year 2016 in review: Political crises, economic turmoil and silver linings

Read more

THE DEBATE

The car of tomorrow: Ready for a driverless ride? (part 1)

Read more

THE DEBATE

The car of tomorrow: Ready for a driverless ride? (part 2)

Read more

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Israeli settlements: Israel, alone but determined

Read more

THE DEBATE

Changing world order? What 1917 could teach us about 2017 (part 1)

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Africa

Deal reached to end DRC political crisis

© AFP file photo | Congolese President Joseph Kabila at a special joint session of parliament on November 15, 2016 in Kinshasa.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-01-01

The government and opposition parties in the DR Congo on Saturday clinched a hard-won deal over President Joseph Kabila's fate, ending a political crisis that sparked months of deadly unrest.

Under the terms of the deal, Kabila will stay until the "end of 2017" but a transition council will be established, headed by opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi.

In addition, a prime minister will be named from the opposition ranks.

The talks were launched by the Roman Catholic Church to ward off violence as Kabila's second and final mandate ended on December 20 with no sign of him stepping down and no election in sight.

The final deal was signed after 13 hours of negotiation on Saturday and only after several last-minute hitches nearly derailed an accord.

According to a working document for the deal, Kabila guarantees that he will not seek a third mandate.

In return, the opposition accepted the president remain in office until handing over to an elected successor.

The opposition had previously demanded his immediate departure from public life.

Objections

The Catholic Church, which plays a key role in the vast central African country of some 70 million people, launched the negotiations on December 8 and had initially hoped to see a deal before Christmas.

The bishops were "happy" to have succeeded in "reaching an inclusive political compromise", said Archbishop Marcel Utembi, head of the National Episcopal Conference of Congo.

The head of the UN Mission in the Congo (Monusco), Maman Sidikou, also welcomed the deal but said "work must continue, it is necessary to safeguard political stability by implementing every point of this new political roadmap".

Voters in DR Congo were originally to have chosen a new president in 2016, but the authorities said the electoral registers must be revised, a huge enterprise in a country almost the size of Europe.

(AFP)
 

Date created : 2017-01-01

  • DR CONGO

    Crowds throng Kinshasa airport as opposition leader Tshisekedi returns to DRC

    Read more

  • DR CONGO

    ICC transfers Congolese warlord, militia chief to DRC prison

    Read more

  • DR CONGO

    DRC detains US diplomat with pro-democracy activists

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility