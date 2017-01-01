International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

YOU ARE HERE

Creating chocolate masterpieces with French pastry chef Pierre Hermé

Read more

THE DEBATE

A changing world for French wine: What's in a bottle? (part 2)

Read more

THE DEBATE

A changing world for French wine: The search for the authentic taste (part 1)

Read more

YOU ARE HERE

France’s Saint-Emilion: A red wine lover’s paradise

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

The year 2016 in review: Political crises, economic turmoil and silver linings

Read more

THE DEBATE

The car of tomorrow: Ready for a driverless ride? (part 1)

Read more

THE DEBATE

The car of tomorrow: Ready for a driverless ride? (part 2)

Read more

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Israeli settlements: Israel, alone but determined

Read more

THE DEBATE

Changing world order? What 1917 could teach us about 2017 (part 1)

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

In pictures: A nippy dip for New Year's Day in northern France

© Philippe Huguen, AFP

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-01-01

About 500 people donned costumes and took a dip in the North Sea on Sunday for the traditional New Year’s Day swim at Malo-les-Bains near Dunkirk, France.

A large crowd of swimmers turned up this year for the annual January 1 polar bear plunge, despite freezing temperatures of -1° C (30° F).

Around noon, the quirkily clad swimmers ran down the beach toward the waves while a crowd of about 1,500 looked on. Most of the spectators spent at least 10 minutes in the water, which was 10° C (50° F).

The swim took place despite a warning of snow and ice from the French weather service.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)
 

  • © Philippe Huguen, AFP

  • © Philippe Huguen, AFP

  • © Philippe Huguen, AFP

  • © Philippe Huguen, AFP

  • © Philippe Huguen, AFP

  • © Philippe Huguen, AFP

  • © Philippe Huguen, AFP

Date created : 2017-01-01

  • NEW YEAR

    Video: Festivities around the world ring in 2017

    Read more

  • CULTURE

    Obscure English comedy sketch is huge hit in Europe on New Year's Eve

    Read more

  • TURKEY

    Dozens killed in New Year's attack on Istanbul nightclub

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility