In pictures: A nippy dip for New Year's Day in northern France

About 500 people donned costumes and took a dip in the North Sea on Sunday for the traditional New Year’s Day swim at Malo-les-Bains near Dunkirk, France.

A large crowd of swimmers turned up this year for the annual January 1 polar bear plunge, despite freezing temperatures of -1° C (30° F).

Around noon, the quirkily clad swimmers ran down the beach toward the waves while a crowd of about 1,500 looked on. Most of the spectators spent at least 10 minutes in the water, which was 10° C (50° F).

The swim took place despite a warning of snow and ice from the French weather service.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)



© Philippe Huguen, AFP

Date created : 2017-01-01