In pictures: A nippy dip for New Year's Day in northern France

About 500 people donned costumes and took a dip in the North Sea on Sunday for the traditional New Year’s Day swim at Malo-les-Bains near Dunkirk, France.
A large crowd of swimmers turned up this year for the annual January 1 polar bear plunge, despite freezing temperatures of -1° C (30° F).
Around noon, the quirkily clad swimmers ran down the beach toward the waves while a crowd of about 1,500 looked on. Most of the spectators spent at least 10 minutes in the water, which was 10° C (50° F).
The swim took place despite a warning of snow and ice from the French weather service.
