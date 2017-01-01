Manhunt underway after dozens are killed in Istanbul nightclub attack

Police in Turkey's most populous city launched a huge manhunt on Sunday for a gunman who killed at least 39 people, many of them foreigners, at a nightclub packed with New Year's revellers, in an attack officials described as a terrorist act.

The gunman shot his way into Istanbul's upscale Reina nightclub at around 1:15 am local time (22:15 GMT), just over an hour into the new year, killing a police officer and a civilian as he entered before opening fire at random inside.

Some witnesses said the gunman was dressed in a Santa Claus costume. Others spoke of multiple attackers, but officials have not confirmed this.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said that at least 16 foreigners were among 39 people killed in the attack. Another 69 people are being treated in hospital for their wounds.

Indicating that the attacker was still at large, Soylu said: "The search for the terrorist contines."

Istanbul governor: 'This is a terror attack'

Istanbul Governor Vasip Sahin said the attacker had used a "long-range weapon" to "brutally and savagely" fire on people.

The attack again shook Turkey as it tries to recover from a failed July coup and a series of deadly bombings in cities including Istanbul and the capital Ankara, some blamed on the Islamic State (IS) group and others claimed by Kurdish militants.



Attack targets New Year's eve revellers

The Reina club, one of Istanbul's most iconic, popular with locals and foreigners alike, overlooks the Bosphorus Strait separating Europe and Asia in the city's cosmopolitan Ortakoy district.

Around 500 to 600 people were thought to have been inside when the gunman opened fire. Some jumped into the waters of the Bosphorus to save themselves and were rescued by police.

US President Barack Obama, on vacation in Hawaii, expressed condolences and directed his team to offer help to the Turkish authorities, the White House said.

Governor Sahin and the interior minister said there was only one attacker but other reports, including on social media, suggested there may have been at least two, dressed in Santa Claus costumes which they later ditched.

'Panicked revellers jumped into Bosphorus'

The Hurriyet newspaper cited witnesses as saying there were multiple attackers and that they shouted in Arabic, but there is no confirmation of this.

"We were having fun. All of a sudden people started to run. My husband said don't be afraid, and he jumped on me. People ran over me. My husband was hit in three places," one club-goer, Sinem Uyanik, told the newspaper.

"I managed to push through and get out, it was terrible,” she said, describing seeing people soaked in blood and adding that there appeared to have been at least two gunmen.

'Police moved in quickly'

Dozens of ambulances and police vehicles were dispatched to the club in Ortakoy, a neighbourhood on the city's European side nestled under one of three bridges crossing the Bosphorus and home to nightclubs, restaurants and art galleries.

"I didn't see who was shooting but heard the gun shots and people fled. Police moved in quickly," Sefa Boydas, a Turkish soccer player, wrote on Twitter.

"My girlfriend was wearing high heels. I lifted her and carried her out on my back," he said.

Hurriyet quoted Reina's owner, Mehmet Kocarslan, as saying security measures had been taken over the past 10 days after US intelligence reports suggested a possible attack.

2016: a year of terror in Turkey

Turkey, a NATO member and part of the US-led coalition against the Islamic State group, faces multiple security threats including spillover from the war in neighbouring Syria.

It launched a military incursion into Syria in August against the radical Islamist group and is also fighting a Kurdish militant insurgency in its own southeast.

The New Year's Eve attack came five months after Turkey was shaken by a failed military coup, in which more than 240 people were killed, many of them in Istanbul, as rogue soldiers commandeered tanks and fighter jets in a bid to seize power.

Istanbul, Turkey's most populous city, has seen several attacks this year, the latest on Dec. 10, when two bombs claimed by Kurdish militants exploded outside a soccer stadium, killing 44 people and wounding more than 150.

In June, around 45 people were killed and hundreds wounded as three suspected Islamic State group militants carried out a gun and bomb attack on Istanbul's main Ataturk airport.



(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and REUTERS)

