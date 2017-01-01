International News 24/7

 

Asia-pacific

Video: Festivities around the world ring in 2017

© Saeed Khan, AFP | New Year fireworks illuminate the sky over the iconic Opera House and Harbour Bridge in Sydney, Australia, on January 1, 2017.

Video by Rudabah ABBASS

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-01-01

Revellers around the world welcomed 2017 with crackling fireworks displays and loud cheering, saying goodbye to a year filled with political surprises, prolonged conflicts and the deaths of several beloved performers.

The people of Sydney were treated to a glittering display over their famed harbour and bridge that honoured singers David Bowie and Prince, along with actor Gene Wilder, all of whom passed away in 2016.

The tone was more somber elsewhere, though, including Berlin, where some expressed worry about the political mood in Germany.

Click on the player above to watch the video.

Date created : 2017-01-01

