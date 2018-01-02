Wild horses, wild controversy: Growing mustang population proves a headache in US

Today's FOCUS report takes us to the plains and prairies of the American West. Over 70,000 mustang horses are now thought to roam free across a string of states, and the number is increasing. Ranchers and farmers have long been calling on the government to do more to limit the population of wild horses, but federal laws state they can't be culled. Authorities have begun rounding up and rehousing the mustangs, but animal rights groups say that techniques used are too cruel. Our team has more.
A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Laura Burloux.
