FOCUS

Our Focus programme brings you exclusive reports from around the world. From Monday to Friday at 7.45 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2018-01-02

Wild horses, wild controversy: Growing mustang population proves a headache in US

Today's FOCUS report takes us to the plains and prairies of the American West. Over 70,000 mustang horses are now thought to roam free across a string of states, and the number is increasing. Ranchers and farmers have long been calling on the government to do more to limit the population of wild horses, but federal laws state they can't be culled. Authorities have begun rounding up and rehousing the mustangs, but animal rights groups say that techniques used are too cruel. Our team has more.

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Laura Burloux.

By Sophie PRZYCHODNY , Patrick LOVETT

Our guests

Henri LANDES

Lecturer at Sciences Po Paris

Archives

2017-12-21 Europe

Big, rich and influential: Catalonia's pro-independence ANC

As Catalans vote in key regional elections, FRANCE 24 takes a look at the powerful, pro-independence group known as the Catalan National Assembly, or ANC. The ANC has 80,000...

Read more

2017-12-20 Asia-pacific

Video: Tens of thousands forced from homes in Beijing

An unprecedented wave of forced expulsions is taking place in Beijing, with tens of thousands of people - most of them migrant workers - forced from their homes in the...

Read more

2017-12-19 Middle East

Turkey helps rebuild northern Syrian city of Jarablus

Jarablus is a city in northern Syria, just across the Turkish border. It was liberated from the Islamic State group last year with the help of Turkey as part of "Operation...

Read more

2017-12-18 Europe

Video: Refugee teachers find work in Germany after training course

To mark International Migrants Day, we bring you a report from Germany, which saw a large number of migrants arrive in 2015. Last year, the University of Potsdam launched a pilot...

Read more

