French jihadist back from Syria sentenced to ten years in jail

A Paris court on Monday sentenced Nicolas Moreau, a convicted French jihadist who returned from Syria, to ten years in prison for criminal association with a terrorist organisation.

The 32-year-old Frenchman was not present at a Paris correctional court since he refused to leave prison, where he is being held, for the hearing.

Prosecutors had argued that Moreau presented an "extremely dangerous threat", and warned that he risked returning to his "jihadist commitment" once released.

A former fisherman from Nantes, Moreau fell into a life of petty crime before he was radicalised in prison and left France to join the ranks of the Islamic State (IS) group in Syria and Iraq. He stayed in the Syria-Iraq region for nearly a year-and-a-half, according to prosecutors, and even ran a restaurant in the IS group’s de facto capital of Raqqa, Syria, during the last three months.

At a hearing on December 14, 2016, Moreau warned the court that if he was sentenced to over 18 months in jail, he would “return to armed combat”.

Two brothers convert and get radicalised in jail



Born in South Korea and adopted by a French family at the age of four, Moreau lived in the western French city of Nantes and fell into delinquency after his adoptive parents divorced. He was sentenced to five years in jail for violent robbery and converted to Islam while in prison.

It was a trajectory of radicalisation similar to his younger brother, Flavien Moreau, who became the first French jihadist to be tried upon his return from Syria. In November 2014, Flavien was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Both the brothers were born in South Korea before they were adopted as infants. But Flavien, the younger brother, spent only a few weeks in IS group-held territory since he was unable to cope with the jihadist group’s no-smoking policy. He entered Syria in November 2012, but returned to France weeks later to pick up an electronic cigarette. He was arrested in Turkey on his way back to Syria. Flavien is currently serving a seven-year term.

During his trial, Nicolas Moreau, the older brother, told the court he left the caliphate because he “became aware of the excesses of Daesh [the Arabic acronym of the IS group]. He told judges he wanted to get married and return to normal life. But he also warned judges that: "If you put a heavy penalty on me, it will be harder to reintegrate me [into society]. I will take up arms again.”

Prosecutors however argued that Nicolas Moreau required a 10-year sentence since “he would return to his jihadist commitment" if released.

