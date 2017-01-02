More than half of Istanbul attack victims were foreign nationals

More than half of those who died in the New Year's Eve shooting rampage at an Istanbul nightclub were foreign nationals, embassies and officials said.

A total of 39 people were killed in the assault at the exclusive Reina club on the shores of the Bosphorus and 65 were injured, officials said.

At least 22 of the victims have so far been identified as foreign nationals.

Saudi Arabia

Riyadh's consulate in Istanbul said that Saudis were among the victims, but gave no figures. The Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper, however, quoted a consulate source as saying that five Saudis including two women had died and 11 other people were injured. Al-Arabiya television also spoke of five dead and said nine were wounded.

Jordan

The foreign ministry in Amman said three Jordanians were killed and four injured, the official Petra news agency reported.

Iraq

A spokeman for Iraq's foreign ministry said that three Iraqis died in the attack.

Lebanon

The Lebanese foreign ministry announced the death of three Lebanese and said another four were wounded.

"I was saved by my passport which I was carrying right near my heart," one of the injured, Francois al-Asmar, told Lebanese television from his hospital bed.

Tunisia

The Tunisian foreign ministry said on its Facebook page that one Tunisian and one Franco-Tunisian had died. Tunisia's ambassador to France named the victims as husband and wife Mohamed Azzabi and Senda Nakaa who leave behind a five-month-old daughter.

Kuwait

Kuwait's deputy foreign minister, Khaled al-Jarallah, said one national had been killed and five others injured in the attack.

India

India's external affairs minister said two nationals were among the dead, naming them as Abis Rizvi, the son of a former MP, and a woman, Khushi Shah.

Morocco

Foreign ministry confirmed that two Moroccans were killed and four hospitalised.

Israel

The Israeli foreign ministry said a young Arab Israeli woman, 18-year-old Lian Nasser, had died.

Belgium

Belgium's foreign ministry confirmed that a man in his 20s, a Belgian-Turkish dual national, was killed.

Libya

One Libyan was killed and three others hurt in the attack, according to the north African country's foreign ministry.

Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed Sunday that a Canadian woman was killed in the Istanbul attack.

"It is with deep sadness that I learned of the deadly terrorist attack on a nightclub in Istanbul that killed and injured innocent people celebrating the New Year and claimed the life of a Canadian citizen," Trudeau said in a statement, referring to the attack on the upscale Reina club.

"We also grieve the senseless loss of a Canadian citizen and remain steadfast in our determination to work with allies and partners to fight terrorism and hold perpetrators to account," Trudeau said.

"We mourn with the people of Turkey today and with all countries who lost citizens in this vicious attack," he added.

