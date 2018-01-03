International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

Ethiopia to release political prisoners, close notorious prison camp in surprise move

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Controversy over Trump's 'my button is bigger than yours' tweet

Read more

THE DEBATE

Olympic Truce? Koreas reopen dialogue as Kim, Trump trade taunts

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Iran analyst Suzanne Maloney: 'Iran protests should not be taken lightly'

Read more

FOCUS

Antimalarial drug Lariam linked to potentially devastating side effects

Read more

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

The rise and fall of IS group in the Middle East

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Chinese takeover of Moneygram blocked by US government

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'Mine is bigger': Trump taunts Kim Jong-un about size... of nuclear button

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

The end of la bise? French mayor says kiss greeting is 'unhygienic and time-costly'

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide
FOCUS

Our Focus programme brings you exclusive reports from around the world. From Monday to Friday at 7.45 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2018-01-03

Antimalarial drug Lariam linked to potentially devastating side effects

Today's FOCUS report puts one of the world's most common anti-Malaria drugs under the microscope. Lariam (Mefloquine) has been prescribed to travellers for years, and many have taken it without problems. But in some cases, the side effects have proved to be devastating.

Lariam has been prescribed to travellers for decades. But some users have reported hallucinations and depression – years after taking the antimalarial medication. A group of them are now fighting for the drug to be recognised as the cause of their problems. Clement Bonnerot and Zohra Ben Miloud report.

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Jimena Morales-Velasco.

By Clément BONNEROT , Zohra BEN MILOUD

Our guests

Yazdan YSDANPANAH

Head of the Infectious Diseases Department, Bichat Hospital

Archives

2018-01-02 USA

Wild horses, wild controversy: Mustang population proves a headache in US

Today's FOCUS report takes us to the plains and prairies of the American West. Over 70,000 mustang horses are now thought to roam free across a string of states, and the number...

Read more

2017-12-21 Europe

Big, rich and influential: Catalonia's pro-independence ANC

As Catalans vote in key regional elections, FRANCE 24 takes a look at the powerful, pro-independence group known as the Catalan National Assembly, or ANC. The ANC has 80,000...

Read more

2017-12-20 Asia-pacific

Video: Tens of thousands forced from homes in Beijing

An unprecedented wave of forced expulsions is taking place in Beijing, with tens of thousands of people - most of them migrant workers - forced from their homes in the...

Read more

2017-12-19 Middle East

Turkey helps rebuild northern Syrian city of Jarablus

Jarablus is a city in northern Syria, just across the Turkish border. It was liberated from the Islamic State group last year with the help of Turkey as part of "Operation...

Read more

See all the archives

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility