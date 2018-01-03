Antimalarial drug Lariam linked to potentially devastating side effects

Today's FOCUS report puts one of the world's most common anti-Malaria drugs under the microscope. Lariam (Mefloquine) has been prescribed to travellers for years, and many have taken it without problems. But in some cases, the side effects have proved to be devastating.
Lariam has been prescribed to travellers for decades. But some users have reported hallucinations and depression – years after taking the antimalarial medication. A group of them are now fighting for the drug to be recognised as the cause of their problems. Clement Bonnerot and Zohra Ben Miloud report.
A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Jimena Morales-Velasco.
