International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

MEDIAWATCH

In France it is now legal to ignore work emails outside office hours

Read more

THE DEBATE

The right to disconnect: French law lets employees switch off after work (Part 2)

Read more

THE DEBATE

The right to disconnect: French law lets employees switch off after work (Part 1)

Read more

FOCUS

Pakistan: Islamists angry at new law against forced conversions

Read more

ENCORE!

Motherhood behind bars: Palestinian filmmaker Mai Masri on '3000 nights'

Read more

ACCESS ASIA

Religion in Pakistan: Sindh province aims to curb forced conversions

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

The Guardian: Arab Spring 'could happen again'

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

French Socialist party gambles its future on left-wing primary

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Venezuelans head to Colombia for basic goods

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

Paris population fall blamed on Airbnb

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-01-03

Airbnb has been blamed for a marked reduction in the population of Paris, which is the website’s most popular city with 60,000 listings in 2015, up from 4,000 in 2012.

The number of people living in the French capital between 2009 and 2014 fell from 2,234,105 to 2,220,445, a total drop of 13,660 people, according to research published in French daily Le Parisien on Tuesday.

The drop particularly affected 14 of the city's central arrondissements (districts) with the 1st, 2nd, 4th and 8th arrondissements all seeing a fall in population of more than 1 percent.

Mayors of Paris’s affected arrondissements put the blame squarely on Airbnb.

“The drop in population can be attributed to the Airbnb phenomenon which has been a catastrophe for central Paris,” Jean-François Legaret, mayor of the 1st arrondissement, told Le Parisien.

According to Paris City Hall, two factors explain the figures.

The first is a drop in the overall birth rate in France (up until 2014, when it went up again), and secondly the “rise in the number of second homes in the city”, particularly the number of apartments that have become “seasonal tourist accommodation” through websites such as Airbnb.

At least 20,000 primary residences have been transformed into “seasonal tourist rentals” since 2009, City Hall estimates.

City Hall told Le Parisien it would be “increasing taxes on second homes” and continuing investment in social housing.

Date created : 2017-01-03

  • FRANCE

    French hotels file complaint against ‘illegal’ Airbnb practices

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Are Parisians being asked to denounce neighbours over illegal Airbnb listings?

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Airbnb guests find dead body in French garden

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility