France’s Pastry King: Pierre Hermé reveals chocolate's secrets

IN THE PAPERS

An overview of the stories making the French and international newspaper headlines. From Monday to Friday live at 7.20 am and 9.20 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-01-03

France’s Socialists in race against time… and indifference

French papers focus on the left-wing primary which is scheduled for the end of the month. Papers say it's going to be a big test, particularly for the Socialist Party. According to Le Monde, with just three weeks to go it's a race against time - and indifference.

By Florence VILLEMINOT

Archives

2017-01-03 Turkey

The Guardian: Arab Spring 'could happen again'

INTERNATIONAL PAPERS - Tues. 03.01.16: Papers in Turkey continue to mourn the victims of the deadly New Year’s terrorist attack on a nightclub in Istanbul. Meanwhile, this month...

2017-01-02 Turkey

Istanbul New Year's attack: ‘Daesh strikes at what it hates and fears’

WORLD PAPERS - Mon. 2.1.17: Turkish papers reckon with their country's increasing vulnerability to terrorist attacks, citing the country's intervention in Syria, intelligence...

2017-01-02 Equatorial Guinea

Trial of Equatorial Guinea's Obiang ‘a first victory against ill-gotten gains’

FRENCH PAPERS - Mon. 2.1.17: The French papers reflect on the "cycle of violence" in Turkey following the New Year's attack in Istanbul. And the son of Equatorial Guinea's...

2016-12-23 Berlin

‘The hell of buying gifts for men’

IN THE FRENCH PAPERS - Fri. 23.12.16: Libération asks the question torturing German and European authorities: Could the Berlin attack have been prevented? And an editorial in Le...

