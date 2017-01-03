Police launch raids in Istanbul as hunt for nightclub gunman intensifies

Police launched a raid on an Istanbul neighbourhood late Monday in connection with the Reina nightclub attack, which left 39 people dead on New Year’s Day. Authorities have released a photo of the suspect and say they are close to identifying him.

Haber Turk television and other local media said that special operations police, acting on a tip, launched a raid on an apartment in the Zeytinburnu district of Istanbul but did not make any arrests. The Dogan news agency says the operation was carried out by special operations police with backing from a helicopter.

Turkey's deputy prime minister, Numan Kurtulmus, said Monday that authorities were close to identifying the gunman after obtaining his fingerprints and a description. He confirmed that eight people had so far been detained in connection with the attack.

Newspaper reports said the gunman was thought to be from a Central Asian nation. Early Turkish media reports suggested the gunman was from either Uzbekistan or Kyrgyzstan and may have been part of the same cell that staged an attack on Ataturk Airport in June.

Turkish media have released undated video of the suspect walking in Istanbul's Taksim Square.

#BREAKING Finally a proper picture of Ä°stanbul night club gunman, a suspected ISIS militant, per Turkish media pic.twitter.com/q3WnXxw83O — RagÄ±p Soylu (@ragipsoylu) 2 janvier 2017

The nightclub assailant, armed with a long-barrelled weapon, killed a policeman and a civilian early Sunday outside the Reina club before entering and firing at some of the estimated 600 people inside. The establishment is frequented by famous Turks including singers, actors and athletes.

The gunman then slipped from the scene of the attack, taking advantage of the chaos that ensued after he opened fire on the New Year’s Eve crowd.

'Scourge'

The Islamic State (IS) group on Monday claimed responsibility for the attack, saying a "soldier of the caliphate" carried out the mass shooting. The group said Christian revellers were targeted in response to Turkish military operations against the IS group in northern Syria, but most of the dead were foreign tourists from Muslim countries.

By attacking as the nation was celebrating the New Year, the group indicated that it intends to continue being a "scourge" against Turkey in 2017, Kurtulmus said.

The Islamic State group boasts of having cells in Turkey, regularly issues propaganda in Turkish and is believed to have hundreds of Turks in its ranks. But until now, the main act of aggression it had claimed in Turkey was the March 2016 killing of a Syrian journalist and an attack on riot police in the province of Diyarbakir, which Kurdish militants also claimed.

Other attacks in Turkey – including a June attack on Istanbul Ataturk Airport that killed 45 people – have been linked to the IS group, but without specific claims of responsibility.

A new phase of war

For some analysts, Monday's claim signaled a shift in IS group strategy in Turkey.

"It's a new phase," security analyst Michael Horowitz said. "What we saw before was an undeclared war, and now we're entering an open war."

The IS claim said only that the attacker struck to "let infidel Turkey know that the blood of Muslims that is being shed by its airstrikes and artillery shelling will turn into fire on its territories".

Initially, IS group activity in Turkey appeared designed to stoke tensions with the country's ethnic Kurds. The first dramatic attack came July 2015, when a suicide bomber hit a rally of activists in the border town of Suruc, at a time when Kurdish fighters in Syria where under siege just across the border in Kobane.

The worst IS group-linked attack to rock Turkey came in October 2015, when twin suicide bombings killed 102 people at a peace rally in the capital Ankara.

In 2016, IS was blamed by analysts and Turkish authorities for a wider range of attacks, including the Ataturk Airport attack and two other deadly bombings targeting tourists in Istanbul. The group was also suspected of directing an attack by a suicide bomber – possibly as young as 12 – that killed more than 50 people at an outdoor wedding in the city of Gaziantep.

Turkey launched an offensive to northern Syria in August in a bid to clear a strategic border area of IS group militants and contain the advances of Kurdish fighters. In October Turkish-backed Syrian forces took the town of Dabiq, which is symbolically important to the IS group and central to its propaganda. Turkish jets also regularly bomb IS group positions in the town of al-Bab and Ankara wants to play a role in dislodging the jihadists from their bastion in Raqqa.

(FRANCE 24 with AP and AFP)



