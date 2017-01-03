Video: Fire ravages homes in Chile port city of Valparaiso

The coastal city of Valparaiso in central Chile is once again struggling with summer wildfires. A large blaze on Monday evening destroyed up to 100 homes.

The fire left 19 people with minor injuries and prompted the evacuation of about 400 people. Chilean Interior Minister Mahmud Aleuy said a total of 500 homes were still at risk.

Images on social media showed huge brown-grey columns of smoke emanating from a neighbourhood high in one of the city’s hills, and out over the Pacific Ocean. Officials suspected the blaze started at a fisherman’s club.

A drought in central Chile caused a record number of forest fires in the area last year.

