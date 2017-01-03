International News 24/7

 

Americas

Video: Fire ravages homes in Chile port city of Valparaiso

© Daniel Retamal, AFP | A huge fire over the town of Laguna Verde, south of Valparaiso, on January 2, 2016

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-01-03

The coastal city of Valparaiso in central Chile is once again struggling with summer wildfires. A large blaze on Monday evening destroyed up to 100 homes.

The fire left 19 people with minor injuries and prompted the evacuation of about 400 people. Chilean Interior Minister Mahmud Aleuy said a total of 500 homes were still at risk.

Images on social media showed huge brown-grey columns of smoke emanating from a neighbourhood high in one of the city’s hills, and out over the Pacific Ocean. Officials suspected the blaze started at a fisherman’s club.

A drought in central Chile caused a record number of forest fires in the area last year.

Click on the video player above to see the full report on the Valparaiso fire.

Date created : 2017-01-03

