TALKING EUROPE

The cost and cause of Réunion island's sugar addiction

FOCUS

Video: Afghan refugee Haris begins new life in London

ENCORE!

Film show: 'Nocturnal Animals', 'Neruda' and 'The Founder'

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Turkey's tourism industry reels from string of deadly attacks

BUSINESS DAILY

Ford bows to Trump pressure, scraps $1.6bn Mexico plant

FACE-OFF

French Socialist primaries: Ruling party faces fight for survival

IN THE PAPERS

US speaker Paul Ryan flummoxed by 'dabbing' teenager

IN THE PAPERS

French daily Le Parisien drops opinion polls ahead of presidential election

YOU ARE HERE

France’s Pastry King: Pierre Hermé reveals chocolate's secrets

FOCUS

Our Focus programme brings you exclusive reports from around the world. From Monday to Friday at 7.45 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-01-04

Video: Afghan refugee Haris begins new life in London

In 2016, the British government took in some 750 vulnerable underage migrants, known as unaccompanied minors - four times less than originally pledged. These youngsters now face the challenge of integrating into UK society while dealing with traumatic memories of their journey, as well as cultural differences and bureaucracy. Our reporters Julien Sauvaget and Jessica Sestili travelled to London to meet one of them: 17-year-old Afghan refugee Haris, who is living with his uncle's family.

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Aline Schmidt.

By Jessica SESTILI , Julien SAUVAGET

Our guests

Clare MOSELEY

Founder, Care4Calais

Archives

2017-01-03 Asia-pacific

Pakistan: Islamists angry at new law against forced conversions

Every year in Pakistan, hundreds of people - mostly Hindus - are forced to convert to Islam. To address this problem, the Sindh province recently passed a bill that criminalises...

2017-01-02 Cameroon

Cameroon's English-speaking minority angry over perceived domination of French language

High tensions, demonstrations, deadly clashes with riot police - all because of language. It's happening in the two English-speaking regions of Cameroon. The unrest began with...

2016-12-21 Europe

In Albania, controversy over recycling foreign waste that could mean big business

The Albanian government is pushing for a law that would legalise the importation of raw waste material into the country. Authorities argue that this would provide a significant...

2016-12-22 France

A climate of political defiance in run up to France's 2017 presidential election

After the victory of Donald Trump and Brexit yea-sayers – has the time now come also for France’s Marine Le Pen? Pleased by the outcome in the US presidential election, the...

