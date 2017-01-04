International News 24/7

 

France

France orders massive duck cull after severe bird flu outbreak

© Gaizka Iroz, AFP file picture | All free range ducks and geese will be slaughtered in the affected areas between January 5 and January 20, the agriculture ministry said.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-01-04

France on Wednesday ordered a massive cull of ducks in three regions most affected by a severe episode of bird flu, as it tries to contain the virus which has been spreading quickly over the past month, the agriculture ministry said.

All free range ducks, as well as geese, will be slaughtered between Jan. 5 and approximatively Jan. 20 in an area in southwestern France comprising parts of the Gers, Landes and Hautes-Pyrenees administrative departments, it said in a statement.

Some farms will be exempted, however, including those which confine birds and those that perform full production cycles, from ducklings to transformation into end-products.

Southwestern France, home to most producers of foie gras made of duck and geese liver, had already been the centre of a severe episode of bird flu last year, although outbreaks involved other strains.

Several European countries and Israel have found cases of the contagious H5N8 strain over the past two months and some have ordered poultry flocks be kept indoors to prevent the disease spreading.

(REUTERS)

  • FRANCE

    All of France put on ‘high risk’ restrictions over bird flu

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Bird flu fears halt poultry farming in southwest France

    Read more

  • HEALTH

    Eight countries suspend French poultry imports after bird flu outbreak

    Read more

