France’s Pastry King: Pierre Hermé reveals chocolate's secrets

EYE ON AFRICA

Talks to implement landmark political deal begin in Kinshasa

MEDIAWATCH

In France it is now legal to ignore work emails outside office hours

THE DEBATE

The right to disconnect: French law lets employees switch off after work (Part 2)

THE DEBATE

The right to disconnect: French law lets employees switch off after work (Part 1)

FOCUS

Pakistan: Islamists angry at new law against forced conversions

ENCORE!

Motherhood behind bars: Palestinian filmmaker Mai Masri on '3000 nights'

ACCESS ASIA

Religion in Pakistan: Sindh province aims to curb forced conversions

IN THE PAPERS

The Guardian: Arab Spring 'could happen again'

Turkey identifies alleged Istanbul nightclub attacker

© Yasin Akgul, AFP | People lay flowers in front of the Reina nightclub on January 3, 2017 in Istanbul days after a gunman killed 39 people during New Year celebrations

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-01-04

Turkish authorities have identified the gunman responsible for the attack on an elite nightclub that killed 39 people celebrating New Year, the foreign minister said Wednesday.

"The identity of the person responsible for the Istanbul attack has been established," Mevlut Cavusoglu told Anadolu news agency during a televised interview.

He did not give any further details.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-01-04

