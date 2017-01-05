Dadaab: Growing up in the world’s largest refugee camp

Located in eastern Kenya, near the Somali border, is Dadaab. This sprawling refugee camp is home to some 280,000 people, most of them from Somalia. Over the past 25 years, a whole generation of children have grown up here. Our reporters went to meet some of these youngsters who cling to one hope: leaving the camp.

Rahma is a 19-year-old high school student. Abdirizak, 25, is a teacher. Sagaro, also 19, owns a video game stand. These three young people have different destinies, but the same dream. They all want to go and live elsewhere, far from the Dadaab camp, which is run entirely by the UN High Commission for Refugees and which they are forbidden to leave without a permit.

They agreed to share a few days of their lives with us, explain how they got to Dadaab and – above all - how they plan to get out. This is their story.

By Michael GUIHEUX , Maïa BOYÉ , Joël PROCOPE , Antoine SEXTIER