An in-depth report by our senior reporters and team of correspondents from around the world. Every Saturday at 9.10 pm Paris time. And you can watch it online as early as Friday.

Latest update : 2017-01-06

Dadaab: Growing up in the world’s largest refugee camp

Located in eastern Kenya, near the Somali border, is Dadaab. This sprawling refugee camp is home to some 280,000 people, most of them from Somalia. Over the past 25 years, a whole generation of children have grown up here. Our reporters went to meet some of these youngsters who cling to one hope: leaving the camp.

Rahma is a 19-year-old high school student. Abdirizak, 25, is a teacher. Sagaro, also 19, owns a video game stand. These three young people have different destinies, but the same dream. They all want to go and live elsewhere, far from the Dadaab camp, which is run entirely by the UN High Commission for Refugees and which they are forbidden to leave without a permit.

They agreed to share a few days of their lives with us, explain how they got to Dadaab and – above all - how they plan to get out. This is their story.

By Michael GUIHEUX , Maïa BOYÉ , Joël PROCOPE , Antoine SEXTIER

2016-12-26 Middle East

For more than two months, Iraqi forces have fought to retake Mosul from Islamic State group militants. A quarter of the city has been recaptured but the jihadists are still...

2016-12-23 migrants

It’s been almost a year since Ferrette, a tiny village in France’s Alsace region, transformed one of its old army barracks into a reception centre for refugees seeking asylum....

2016-12-15 Asia-pacific

Since Rodrigo Duterte took office in the Philippines in June, rarely does a night go by without dozens of bullet-riddled bodies being discovered in the streets of Manila. The new...

2016-12-09 Americas

Haiti is still waiting for the final results of the November 20 presidential election, but time is running out. For more than a year, an electoral crisis has paralyzed the...

